VIDEO: Foals Share New Music Video For '2am'

Foals' current single "2am" amplified the huge anticipation that is building ahead of the release of their new album Life Is Yours this summer. Euphoric, escapist and exuberant, the track was greeted with a new wave of international attention that included an NME Big Read cover story, as well as coverage from Brooklyn Vegan, DIY, Dork, Gigwise, Hot Press, Rolling Stone and Spin.

Now Foals keep "2am" in the spotlight by sharing the track's brand new video, which was directed by Tanu Muiño and filmed in Kiev with an entirely Ukrainian crew. The Ukrainian director is best known for helming one of the biggest and most flamboyant videos of recent years with Lil Nas X's "Montero."

Having already won three MTV VMAs, an MTV Europe Music Award and an American Music Award, the "Montero video is also nominated for Best Music Video at this year's Grammy Awards. Her other credits include Cardi B's "Up" as well as videos for Post Malone, The Weeknd, Lizzo and Rosalia.

The "2am" video shows that the new liberation that simmers throughout Foals music is matched by an audacious new aesthetic. Playing upon the song's themes - the vicious cycle of hedonism and excess - the video opens with frontman Yannis Philippakis sat pensively at a bar while late night madness ensues around him. It's not long before he's compelled to join the action. The song's energy is complemented by the video's intense physicality: a whirlwind of artful, intricate choreography, vast and ever-evolving sets, and a luminous palette. A late surprise, however, suggests the party is over...

Yannis says, "We love Tanu's work. It wasn't a collaboration we would've predicted, but I met up with Tanu in London, we hit it off and decided to work together. The moment I spoke to Tanu she was interested in the repetition of the lyrics, which is symbolic of being stuck in repeated patterns of bad behaviour. She wanted to visualise that with labyrinths and maze-like loops."

Previously previewed by "Wake Me Up," expect more about Life Is Yours to be unveiled soon. The record will be Foals' follow-up to the ambitious scale of Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost. Released in two parts in 2019, it took Foals to new heights as they claimed their first UK #1 album and won the BRIT Award for Best Group.

Watch the new music video here: