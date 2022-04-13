VIDEO: Flume Shares Video for 'Sirens' Featuring Caroline Polachek

Today, wildly acclaimed, Grammy-winning artist Flume unveils the Daniel Askill-directed (Sia, Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney etc.), Dion Lee-styled video for "Sirens," featuring Caroline Polachek. The song, co-written and co-produced by Danny L Harle, is taken from Flume's forthcoming new LP, Palaces, out May 20 on Future Classic and Transgressive-pre-order/pre-save it here.

"This amazing track by Flume and Caroline inspired us to create a film that hovers at the intersection of nature and technology, transcendence and materiality," Askill says. "We were lucky enough to be supported by an incredible team of collaborators including Jonathan Zawada, Dion Lee, Khalid Mohtaseb, Serial Pictures and Glenn Stewart at Collider who designed and built the incredible environment."

Additionally, Flume will play music from Palaces for the first time ever this weekend and next at Coachella ahead of the Flume World Tour-the U.S. run kicks off in April with stops in Chicago, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and two sold-out nights at Red Rocks in addition to lineup-topping sets at several festivals, and a U.K. and Europe run this summer includes stops in London, Berlin and Paris and festival appearances at Pohoda Festival, Dour Festival and Super Bock Super Rock. Supporting acts include Floating Points, Channel Tres, Tinashe, Magdalena Bay and more. Purchase tickets at flu.me.

"Sirens," which was featured in The New York Times Playlist and praised by Uproxx as "heavenly," follows the first offering from Palaces, "Say Nothing" featuring MAY-A, released in February to widespread acclaim. The album features further appearances from a host of vocalists and collaborators from around the world, including British polymath-icon Damon Albarn, Spain's Vergen Maria, France's Oklou and fellow Australian Kučka, who returns following her standout turn on Skin.

Palaces began to take shape when Flume returned to his native Australia after struggling to write music in Los Angeles at the beginning of the pandemic. He settled in a coastal town in the Northern Rivers region of New South Wales and soon found inspiration through reconnecting with the nature around him-the rolling hills, walking around barefoot, the green color the sky turns before a big storm, growing and eating his own vegetables, the smell of rain.

He and his neighbor and longtime collaborator, the visual artist Jonathan Zawada, became fascinated by the local wildlife, in particular the birds, collecting field recordings that ended up on the album. With a title that properly highlights the luxury and magic of the natural world, Palaces is Flume's most confident, mature and uncompromising work to date, a true testament to nurturing the relationships that make us whole and bring us peace.

Flume (born Harley Streten) rose to prominence as a teenager with his self-titled 2012 debut album, which established him as an international sensation. His 2016 LP Skin achieved Platinum certification around the world and earned him his first Grammy Award for Best/Dance Electronic Album. He went on to sell over 300,000 tickets globally across a sold out, 59-date world tour that year, with headlining sets at Reading & Leeds Festivals and the famed Alexandra Palace. In 2019, Flume's acclaimed Hi This Is Flume mixtape earned him his second Best Dance/Electronic Album Grammy nomination and he played lineup topping sets at festivals worldwide including Lollapalooza, Osheaga, Outside Lands, Japan's Summersonic, Italy's C2C and more.

To mark the new album announcement, a fresh line of merchandise is available for purchase here, alongside special physical editions of Palaces available for pre-order now, including vinyl, limited-edition deluxe CD (with initial orders signed by the artist), standard CD and cassette.

Watch the new music video here: