VIDEO: Eva Longoria Announces Today's AFI Movie Club Pick GILDA

Eva Longoria announces today's AFI Movie Club selection: GILDA. Watch her announcement below!

The film stars Rita Hayworth and appears on AFI's 100 YEARS...100 SONGS list of the greatest American movie music of all time - and Hayworth appears as #19 on AFI's 100 YEARS...100 STARS!

DID YOU KNOW? GILDA was originally written as an American gangster film. The more salacious events in the story were threatened by censorship codes, so the location was changed to Buenos Aires. The film was Hayworth's first major dramatic role for Columbia and catalyzed her ingenious genesis as a femme fatale. Watch Edward James Olmos talk about Rita Hayworth and GILDA in this exclusive AFI Archive video.

AFI Movie Club is a newly launched free program to raise the nation's spirits by bringing artists and audiences together - even while we are apart. AFI will shine a spotlight on an iconic movie each day, with special guests announcing select AFI Movies of the Day in short videos posted on AFI.com and social media platforms. Audiences can "gather" at AFI.com/MovieClub to find out how to watch the featured movie of the day with the use of their preexisting streaming service credentials. The daily film selections will be supported by fun facts, family discussion points and exclusive material from the AFI Archive to enrich the viewing experience.

