VIDEO: Esmé Patterson Releases Music Video for 'Out the Door'

Esmé Patterson has released her new music video for the song "Out The Door" from her latest album, There Will Come Soft Rains.

Directed, shot and edited by Marin Lepore in conjunction with Sad Girl Productions, the video set on a rooftop features Esme demonstrating Ving Tsun Kung Fu, a new interest that Esmé picked up as this year's new year's resolution. "This is by no means a show of mastery, it is a vulnerable glimpse into the start of an endless process," says Patterson.

Patterson will be performing songs from There Will Come Soft Rains as well as songs from her catalog during a live streamed event hosted by Veep.com on November 1. Tickets can be purchased in advance here.

Patterson's latest album, There Will Come Soft Rains, was inspired by the penultimate tale from Ray Bradbury 1950's short story collection The Martian Chronicles. There Will Come Soft Rains revolves around the constant cycle of creation and destruction. A process that Patterson felt reflected the sonic direction she started moving in on 2016's We Were Wild, and which she delves deeper into on her newest effort. "It's about how life continues on this planet after humans inevitably wipe ourselves out," the Denver-based artist says. "The songs echo the surrender of starting over and failing and starting over again many times. I was hoping to convey the bittersweet peace of letting go alongside the courage to start again, being swallowed by fear and pain and coming out the other side stronger."

The new album eschews the more folk-tinged pop of her earlier recordings and has been lauded by NPR Music, Paste Magazine, PopMatters, FLOOD Magazine, Stereogum, AllMusic and more.

Patterson's music is constantly evolving but that has never been as obvious and crucial as it is on There Will Come Soft Rains. Jangly guitars and glowing synths build on the direction of We Were Wild and mark a stark transition from the folkier sound of her previous works. Raw vocals lay bare against fellow Denver duo Tennis' shiny production and surfy dream pop. For the album, Patterson and Tennis holed up in the band's garage for 12 days in 2018 in the scorching hot Denver summer to record the album, but she has been conceptualizing it since 2015. "I feel like I've been continually rising from the ashes," she says. "Being born and dying again."

Photo Credit: Hillary Thomas

