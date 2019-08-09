VIDEO: Ed Sheeran Releases New Video For 'Nothing On You' with Paulo Londra, Dave

Global superstar Ed Sheeran has unveiled the official video for 'Nothing on You' feat. Paulo Londra and Dave.

Watch the video below!

The video, which stars Sheeran, Dave and Paulo Londra, was shot in London and directed by the team behind online music platform SBTV; the same outlet who shot Sheeran's first-ever online session of 'You Need Me, I Don't Need You' back in 2010. 'Nothing on You' is taken from Ed's worldwide #1 album, 'No.6 Collaborations Project', which spent its first 2 weeks atop the Billboard Top 200, while the project's lead single "I Don't Care (with Justin Bieber)" holds the #1 spot at Pop Radio.

Announced last week, Ed Sheeran has achieved a colossal milestone by breaking U2's all-time touring record with his global Divide Tour: he now officially holds the record for the most attended AND highest-grossing tour of all time. A worldwide stadium tour that has spanned nearly two and a half years, Ed will close the Divide run this month with special homecoming shows in Leeds and Ipswich.





