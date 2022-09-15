VIDEO: Demi Lovato Releases Vevo Official Live Performance of 'HAPPY ENDING'

Vevo, the world's leading music video network, announces the release of Demi Lovato's Official Live Performance of "HAPPY ENDING," off her new album, HOLY FVCK, out now.

The video was a single-take, shooting the performance continuously. Vevo's Official Live Performances are the result of close creative collaboration with artists and their teams, resulting in a series of very special exclusive performances. "HAPPY ENDING" follows Demi Lovato's previously released Official Live Performances of "FREAK," "EAT ME" featuring Royal & The Serpent, and "29."

Vevo and Demi Lovato have a long history of working together, including a 2012 "Vevo Presents" set, 2017 Vevo x Demi Lovato performance of "Tell Me You Love Me," and Footnotes videos of "SUBSTANCE," "SKIN OF MY TEETH" and "Dancing With The Devil."

Official Live Performances are the flagship original content for Vevo, working with the biggest names in music - they are the result of close creative collaboration with artists and their teams, resulting in a series of very special exclusive performances. Specifically tailored creatives meant to fit the vision of each individual artist chosen, these performances connect artists with their global audience of fans adding to their visual library.

"Our team has had the privilege of working with Demi for the past decade, and we were thrilled to bring our partnership to the next level with an Official Live Performance," says JP Evangelista, Vevo's SVP of Content, Programming & Marketing, "Demi's artistry is truly unmatched, and she has carved out her place in the industry. We really dug into the creative with Demi and collaborated throughout the entire process, she was incredibly intentional with the vision for the set and how we could elevate the vibe of her new music. Working with such an involved artist makes all the difference in these partnerships, and we really feel that it shines through on screen. These edgy performances are truly all Demi and better than ever!"

Demi Lovato closely collaborated with Vevo's team to create a completely bespoke set that allowed room for honesty and vulnerability. The intention of the performance space was to strike a balance between alluring and disorienting, clean and approachable. "HAPPY ENDING" starts off somber, Demi sitting in the front right row of church pews, lost in her thoughts. As she reflects, the camera pulls back and the pews have vanished, leaving her alone on a large red-carpeted platform. She concludes the song under a low ceiling of flashing lights, surrounded by her band supporting her.

"My new album HOLY FVCK is a deeply personal journey that begins with pain and anger, and through this emotional release, the album concludes in a hopeful place of joy that allows me to take my power back from the very things that made me angry," Demi states. "I knew I wanted to showcase my new music in a unique way for my fans, both visually and sonically. So when an Original Live Performance with Vevo was on the table, I immediately started to brainstorm creatively - the lighting, the room design, my look, and outfits, how to incorporate our incredible female live band - all of it! The Vevo team made this vision a reality with me, and I hope my fans can feel the emotion and power through these live performances."

Additionally, Demi will bring the album to fans across South America and North America this Fall on the HOLY FVCK Tour. Fans can expect to hear new songs from the album as well as reimagined rock versions of Demi's hits, including "Sorry Not Sorry," "Cool for the Summer," and more.

Watch the new performance here: