VIDEO: DAYGLOW Shares Video For New Single 'Deep End'

After an incredible, audience-packed performance at this year's Outside Lands, the Austin, TX native Dayglow, returns with a new single "Deep End," off his forthcoming album People in Motion, out October 7th on AWAL.

Feel good, infectious synths lay the groundwork for Dayglow's "Deep End," a refreshing dreamy-pop track that serves as a reminder to take risks- jump into the deep end and trust the process.

In an era of music when most songs take a team of co-writers and producers to create, Dayglow's music remains uniquely Sloan's- created solely by him. Dayglow has mastered the art of delivering cathartic music that resonates with the masses, wrapped in a shell of punchy hooks and catchy melodies.

Shares Sloan on the single: "Making Deep End was a really revitalizing experience for me. I had just gotten a vintage synth called an Oberheim Matrix 6 and was just having fun messing with the sounds it could make. I wasn't giving myself any restrictions or confines of what "sound" I was going for. I was just using my imagination and trying to make something that felt good and free.

The base of the song is like 3 different patches that I recorded that day. It felt clean and poppy yet really raw in a strange way. I love electronic/dance music that feels "human" and "alive"- It's such a treacherous challenge to accomplish; yet I feel like this song made the magic happen, and opened a door to the world that would become People in Motion.

Deep End has a really clear and colorful visual palette in my mind when listening to it. I wanted to make a wild and kaleidoscopic visual that just simply felt fun. The song mentions "flowing water", so I wanted to symbolize that in the animation with a fluid and watery style.

Making this song (and this whole record) was a new and freeing experience for me. I didn't give myself any "creative limitations", and really didn't try to have many outside references for it. I just wanted to make a raw and honest, yet very polished and danc-y record. I'm still making all of these songs by myself in a spare bedroom in my house, yet something about this album just feels bigger than me and so expansive in a creative sense. Deep End is a great example of that feeling to me."

After returning from sold out Australian shows last month, Dayglow will be hitting the road again this fall here in North America, all dates are selling quickly.

Dayglow Tour Dates

9/9/22 - Mexico City, MX - Lunario del Auditorio Nacional

9/11/22 - Guadalajara, MX - C3 Stage

10/9/22 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

10/10/22 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Square Theatre

10/13/22 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

10/14/22 - San Diego, CA - SOMA

10/15/22 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo

10/19/22 - Salt, Lake City, UT - The Union

10/21/22 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

10/22/22 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

10/23/22 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

10/25/22 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

10/28/22 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

10/29/22 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

10/30/22 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom

11/1/22 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

11/2/22 - Minneapolis, MN - Palace Theatre

11/4/22 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

11/5/22 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyption Room

11/6/22 - Columbus, OH - Kemba Live

11/8/22 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

11/10/22 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

11/11/22 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

11/12/22 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

11/14/22 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club (SOLD OUT)

11/15/22 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

11/17/22 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

11/18/22 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

11/19/22 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

11/21/22 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

11/22/22 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

11/26/22 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham

11/27/22 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

11/28/22 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live

12/2/22 - Austin, TX - Stubb's