VIDEO: DAYGLOW Shares Video For New Single 'Deep End'
“Deep End” is off his forthcoming album People in Motion, out October 7th on AWAL.
After an incredible, audience-packed performance at this year's Outside Lands, the Austin, TX native Dayglow, returns with a new single "Deep End," off his forthcoming album People in Motion, out October 7th on AWAL.
Feel good, infectious synths lay the groundwork for Dayglow's "Deep End," a refreshing dreamy-pop track that serves as a reminder to take risks- jump into the deep end and trust the process.
In an era of music when most songs take a team of co-writers and producers to create, Dayglow's music remains uniquely Sloan's- created solely by him. Dayglow has mastered the art of delivering cathartic music that resonates with the masses, wrapped in a shell of punchy hooks and catchy melodies.
Shares Sloan on the single: "Making Deep End was a really revitalizing experience for me. I had just gotten a vintage synth called an Oberheim Matrix 6 and was just having fun messing with the sounds it could make. I wasn't giving myself any restrictions or confines of what "sound" I was going for. I was just using my imagination and trying to make something that felt good and free.
The base of the song is like 3 different patches that I recorded that day. It felt clean and poppy yet really raw in a strange way. I love electronic/dance music that feels "human" and "alive"- It's such a treacherous challenge to accomplish; yet I feel like this song made the magic happen, and opened a door to the world that would become People in Motion.
Deep End has a really clear and colorful visual palette in my mind when listening to it. I wanted to make a wild and kaleidoscopic visual that just simply felt fun. The song mentions "flowing water", so I wanted to symbolize that in the animation with a fluid and watery style.
Making this song (and this whole record) was a new and freeing experience for me. I didn't give myself any "creative limitations", and really didn't try to have many outside references for it. I just wanted to make a raw and honest, yet very polished and danc-y record. I'm still making all of these songs by myself in a spare bedroom in my house, yet something about this album just feels bigger than me and so expansive in a creative sense. Deep End is a great example of that feeling to me."
After returning from sold out Australian shows last month, Dayglow will be hitting the road again this fall here in North America, all dates are selling quickly.
Dayglow Tour Dates
9/9/22 - Mexico City, MX - Lunario del Auditorio Nacional
9/11/22 - Guadalajara, MX - C3 Stage
10/9/22 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
10/10/22 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Square Theatre
10/13/22 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
10/14/22 - San Diego, CA - SOMA
10/15/22 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo
10/19/22 - Salt, Lake City, UT - The Union
10/21/22 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
10/22/22 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
10/23/22 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
10/25/22 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
10/28/22 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom
10/29/22 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
10/30/22 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom
11/1/22 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
11/2/22 - Minneapolis, MN - Palace Theatre
11/4/22 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre
11/5/22 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyption Room
11/6/22 - Columbus, OH - Kemba Live
11/8/22 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
11/10/22 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
11/11/22 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
11/12/22 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
11/14/22 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club (SOLD OUT)
11/15/22 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
11/17/22 - New York, NY - Terminal 5
11/18/22 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
11/19/22 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
11/21/22 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre
11/22/22 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
11/26/22 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham
11/27/22 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
11/28/22 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live
12/2/22 - Austin, TX - Stubb's