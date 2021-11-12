VIDEO: Charli XCX Releases 'New Shapes' Music Video

Charli XCX has released a visual for "New Shapes"; a track featuring the demonically talented Caroline Polachek and Christine and the Queens. The "New Shapes" visual is the first performance from Charli XCX's new talk show, TV Heaven, which will only be available to stream in full "once you cross over to the afterlife".

Last week, XCX announced that CRASH, her highly-anticipated forthcoming album, will be released March 18, 2022. This is the fifth and final album in her record deal... Rolling Stone declared that "if you don't listen to Charli XCX's new album you will burn in hell".

In addition, today the European and North American tour tickets go on sale to the general public here with shows in Los Angeles, London, Paris and more. See full dates below.

Tour Dates

26th March - Fox Theatre - Oakland, CA

27th March - Fox Theatre - Oakland, CA

29th March - Crystal Ballroom - Portland, OR

1st April - The Observatory North Park - San Diego, CA

3rd April - The Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

6th April - Ogden Theatre - Denver, CO

8th April - ACL Live at The Moody Theater - Austin, TX

9th April - House of Blues Houston - Houston, TX (on sale TBD)

10th April - House of Blues Dallas - Dallas, TX

12th April - Orpheum Theater - New Orleans, LA

13th April - The Eastern - Atlanta, GA

15th April - The Orange Peel - Asheville, NC

16th April - The NorVa - Norfolk, VA

18th April - The Fillmore Philadelphia - Philadelphia, PA

20th April - House of Blues Boston - Boston, MA

22nd April - Hammerstein Ballroom - New York, NY

23rd April - Hammerstein Ballroom - New York, NY

25th April - Massey Hall - Toronto, ON

26th April - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Royal Oak, MI

28th April - Palace Theatre - Saint Paul, MN

29th April - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom - Chicago, IL

Watch the new music video here: