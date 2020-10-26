VIDEO: Charley Crockett Releases 'The Man That Time Forgot' Video

Watch the video below!

Country singer Charley Crockett has released the video for his single, "The Man That Time Forgot" from his latest album, Welcome To Hard Times. The video and song take inspiration from old-style country music and western melodies.

Watch the video below!

Crockett breaks the fourth wall while he sings on stage at Sam's Town Point club, as he unwaveringly gazes directly into the camera to sing directly to the viewer. His intimate live performance delights viewers with a personal connection to Crockett and his lyrics. Meanwhile, the filter gives off a vintage touch of warm tones and stage lighting.

"I lived on the bus for the last 3 years before 2020, and last fall I spent any time I was in Austin in a parking lot off South Congress. I think I wrote 'The Man That Time Forgot' over the course of a day last fall. Songs about tragedy are Country music at its best in my opinion and I really enjoyed putting on one of my show suits and singing this for the camera on stage at Sam's Town Point. When you feel the worst, that's when you really gotta smile."

Crockett's inspiring stories and drive to succeed are the backbones of his recent album, which has been acclaimed by NPR, Rolling Stone, The Guardian, Consequence of Sound, The Wall Street Journal, and Brooklyn Vegan. The definitive young voice of country can also be seen on billboards in Times Square Nashville , looking down to motivate the masses during these troubled times.

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You