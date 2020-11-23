VIDEO: Carrie Underwood & John Legend Debut Video for 'Hallelujah'

GRAMMY® Award winners Carrie Underwood and John Legend have released the official music video for their first duet, "Hallelujah," which appears on Underwood's first-ever Christmas album, My Gift. The "Hallelujah" video will be available on all platforms beginning at 12am ET/11pm CT/9pm PT, following an exclusive premiere on Facebook last night, which has currently amassed over 20 million views.

Watch the video below!

The original song was written by Legend and Toby Gad ("All of Me"). The video was directed by acclaimed director and photographer, Randee St. Nicholas, who has shot multiple videos with Underwood throughout her career, including "Cry Pretty," "Drinking Alone," "Blown Away" and "Smoke Break," all of which have been honored as CMT's Video of the Year.

Legend will also be a special guest on Underwood's new music special "My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood," which will be available to stream on HBO Max starting Thursday, December 3.

Released September 25, My Gift debuted #1 on the Billboard Country, Christian and Holiday charts, marking the Underwood's eighth straight album to debut #1 on the Billboard Country chart. The album remains at #1 on the Christian chart seven weeks after it was released and also debuted #1 on the UK country chart (her fifth #1 on the chart) and #1 on the Canadian country chart.

My Gift features a combination of beloved traditional favorites celebrating the spiritual nature of the holiday, as well as several new originals, two of which are written by Underwood, frequent collaborator Brett James ("Jesus, Take the Wheel," "Something In The Water"), and her Cry Pretty co-producer, David Garcia. GRAMMY® Award-winning producer, mixer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Greg Wells produced and arranged the album.

Photo Credit: Randee St. Nicholas

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You