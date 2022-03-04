VIDEO: Carmen Deleon Unveils New Video 'Bésame Bonito'

On her new single, "Bésame Bonito," Carmen DeLeon evokes the tender parting moments in a relationship that once seemed like it could stand the test of time and distance. She wrote and produced the poignant song with Mauricio Rengifo and Andrés Torres, who collaborated with her on 2021's "Pasado" Feat. Cali y El Dandee and have helmed such multi-Platinum hits as Luis Fonsi's "Despacito."

"Bésame Bonito," which means "Kiss Me Nicely" in English, was released today by Capitol Records/Universal Music Latin Entertainment. The song is DeLeon's first single of 2022 and the follow-up to 2021's "Mariposas."

Earlier today, DeLeon did an Instagram Live, counting down to the YouTube Premiere of the official video for "Bésame Bonito," which was directed by Jose A Moreno and produced by Daniela Sanchez Lugo. The visual finds DeLeon alone in an apartment, surrounded by moving boxes and contemplating the future as a storm rages outside, matching her inner turmoil.

"'Bésame Bonito' is about an unforgettable relationship that ends and leaves you with a great emptiness and a memory that you know will last forever," explains Carmen DeLeon. "I wanted the video to be filled with a lot of emotion and to offer a sense of hope. No one is truly alone in this world."

Hailed by Wonderland Magazine as "a force to be reckoned with," DeLeon has amassed over 25 million combined global streams in her career to date. Billboard singled out "Pasado" Feat. Cali y El Dandee in a round-up of the best Latin music releases and observed, "With her powerhouse vocals, the Venezuelan-born newcomer and Colombian pop-urban duo bring to life a danceable popetón with hints of electronic music." Euphoria said, "Carmen DeLeon commands the world as her stage with fiery gusto and an undeniable sense of positivity."

Born in Venezuela and now based in Miami, DeLeon released her debut single, "Volverás," which was produced by Tainy, in 2020. "Juegas," her collaboration with Latin GRAMMY® Award winner FEID, and "Cafécito," a bittersweet track that she wrote in memory of her grandfathers' passing followed. The 20-year-old artist joined three-time GRAMMY-winner NE-YO on "Shake," a dance-floor anthem from DJ/producer L.L.A.M.A. Her interpretation of The Crystals' 1962 hit, "He Hit Me (And It Felt Like A Kiss") was featured in the film Promising Young Woman and on the accompanying soundtrack.

Watch the music video for the new single here: