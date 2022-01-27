VIDEO: Arden Jones Shares 'either way' Visual

Rising artist Arden Jones has released the visual to his latest upbeat track, "either way." Reminding us all that "either way the sun gonna shine," the video was directed by JakeTheShooter and is steaming now.

"'either way' is a song about perseverance and hope," Arden said about the track. "No matter what happens, good or bad, one thing you can be sure of is the sun rising the next day. I love thinking of things this way because it makes it feel like we are all alright. Nobody really knows what they're doing in this life, we are all trying our best.

The sunny track arrived last year earning praise from Entertainment Tonight, naming it one of the best releases of the week, The Honey Pop deeming the track "that perfect song to sing out loud with our friends in the car" and Melodic magazine praising "Arden has made the perfect soundtrack to the year, depicting personal highs, lows, and everything in between."

After racking up over 15 million streams independently, the 20-year-old Marin County-born singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist bottles the sunshine of an endless California summer into elastic rhymes, radiant hooks, and euphoric piano-laced beats. "either way" follows Jones' infectious track "SMILE," his vnclm_/Atlantic Records debut "Rollercoaster" and his viral hit "Parallel Parking."

Currently boasting over 640,000 monthly Spotify listeners, Arden is hard at work on his debut project. Stay tuned for more from this rising star!

Watch the new music video here: