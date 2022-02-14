VIDEO: Akeem Ali Releases '11:11' Visual Featuring DaVionne

Akeem Ali is back with another lyrical piece of art, "11:11" featuring DaVionne, off his latest album D.E.A.D (Do Em All Dirty). In the visual, directed by Kevon Pryce, Akeem and DaVionne are in a tranquil state of mind, channeling their highest calming energy while manifesting all they could imagine.

Akeem Ali discusses his battle between good and evil as he hopes for the good life. Akeem spits lyrics "got more lessons to learn, I'm lighting up sage with all my demons," followed up with a quirky meditation "it ain't safe to say you safe until you say it - 'Btch I'm Good! Is it 11:11 cuz I wish a ngga would!" DaVionne's melodic voice encapsulates a soothing spirit over the entire track, making "11:11" the perfect meditation playlist hit.

D.E.A.D (Do Em All Dirty), includes heavy-hitters such as T.I., Big K.R.I.T., Landstrip Chip and more, with sounds by renown producers such as Honorable C Note and C Gutta. This body of work comes after the release of Akeem's 1970's pimp culture moniker, Keemy Casanova, which made viral noise to fans, celebrities and artists alike. Akeem's clever lyricism and quick-witted bars, continues to prove he is one of the best on-the-rise artists in the game.

Watch the new visual here: