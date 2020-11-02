VIDEO: ALTER BRIDGE Releases Official Lyric Video for New Song 'Last Rites'

From the upcoming EP Walk The Sky 2.0.

As the band's latest single "Native Son" continues to impact radio, Alter Bridge releases a lyric video for their original song "Last Rites" from the upcoming EP Walk The Sky 2.0. The video uses a dark and mystical aesthetic utilizing a fortune teller making a prediction based on the song's lyrics. The song was born from an idea that bandmembers Myles Kennedy, Mark Tremonti, Brian Marshall and Scott Phillips began sharing after the cancellation of their entire 2020 touring schedule and written, recorded and completed entirely during the Covid-19 lockdown.

"Last Rites" is available on all streaming partners and the lyric video can be seen below.

The new Walk The Sky 2.0 EP - available November 6th via Napalm Records - is comprised of "Last Rites", along with live versions of "Wouldn't You Rather," "Pay No Mind," "Native Son," "Godspeed," "In the Deep" and "Dying Light" all recorded during the band's US tour at the beginning of the year. The new EP is available for pre-order in various configurations including a Jewelcase CD (available worldwide), Jewelcase CD + t-shirt (Napalm Records exclusive worldwide except North America), and CREAM-colored Vinyl Gatefold LP (available worldwide). The album will also be available in a digital bundle with the original Walk The Sky and Walk The Sky 2.0 together as well as a limited edition 2-CD Earbook with both versions included (Napalm Records Mailorder only). All versions of Walk The Sky 2.0 can be ordered here: https://smarturl.it/WalkTheSky2.0.

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You