VIDEO: 5 Seconds of Summer Share Music Video for 'Older (ft. Sierra Deaton)'

Multi-platinum selling pop-rock band 5 Seconds of Summer shares the music video for "Older," directed by Frank and Ivanna Borin (ZAYN, Tyga, Lil Nax X). The soft, tender love ballad features vocals from lead singer Luke Hemmings' fiancée, Sierra Deaton.

"If you knew the world was ending tomorrow, who would you want to spend it with? Would you be with a lover? Your children? Your best friends? Would you want to be alone?" asks 5 Seconds of Summer.

"The video for 'Older' poses this question and portrays humans of all walks of life on their last day on earth. The song is about not wanting to get older because that means you're one day closer to either your own eventual demise or that of your loved ones. Usually, in life, the end comes without warning, but we wanted the video to capture what could happen if we knew exactly when the end was coming. We made the video with our long-time friends and collaborators, the brilliant Frank and Ivanna Borin... we hope you enjoy it."

The video made its premiere on YouTube, and its global broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU, MTV Biggest Pop, and across MTV's global network of channels, as well as on the Paramount Times Square billboards.

The track is taken from the band's critically acclaimed fifth studio album 5SOS5 (Sept 23) which has garnered global success debuting #1 AUS, #1 UK, #1 NL, #2 US, #3 CAN, #3 NZ, #5 DE. The 19-track album showcases the band's multi-faceted artistry and growth over their 10-year career, highlighting their dynamic pop-punk sound paired with reflective and intimate lyrics, with the majority of the new album written by the band and Michael Clifford (vocals/guitar) leading on production.

Since forming in 2011, 5 Seconds of Summer - comprised of Luke Hemmings (vocals/guitar), Michael Clifford (vocals/guitar), Calum Hood (vocals/bass), and Ashton Irwin (vocals/drums) - have released four albums and numerous hit singles. They were quickly hailed as the "biggest new rock act in the world" by Rolling Stone, and are the only band in history to see their first three full-length studio albums enter the Billboard 200 at No. 1.

The band has sold over 2.5 million concert tickets while touring the world several times over, and sold more than 12 million albums. They recently joined Spotify's exclusive Billions Club with their hit single "Youngblood." 5 Seconds of Summer have also been recognized with numerous prestigious accolades, including ten European Music awards, five ARIA awards, two MTV Video Music Awards, an American Music Award, a People's Choice Award, two iHeartRadio Music Awards, and three APRA Awards.

For the first time in over a decade, 5 Seconds of Summer have completely taken control of their destiny. With their fifth full-length album, 5SOS5, the band ascends to the next level musically - it's also their first LP to be released independently in partnership with BMG. The album showcases the band's multi-faceted artistry and growth over their 10-year career.

