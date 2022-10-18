Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: 5 Seconds of Summer Share Music Video for 'Older (ft. Sierra Deaton)'

The track is taken from the band’s critically acclaimed fifth studio album 5SOS5.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 18, 2022  
VIDEO: 5 Seconds of Summer Share Music Video for 'Older (ft. Sierra Deaton)'

Multi-platinum selling pop-rock band 5 Seconds of Summer shares the music video for "Older," directed by Frank and Ivanna Borin (ZAYN, Tyga, Lil Nax X). The soft, tender love ballad features vocals from lead singer Luke Hemmings' fiancée, Sierra Deaton.

"If you knew the world was ending tomorrow, who would you want to spend it with? Would you be with a lover? Your children? Your best friends? Would you want to be alone?" asks 5 Seconds of Summer.

"The video for 'Older' poses this question and portrays humans of all walks of life on their last day on earth. The song is about not wanting to get older because that means you're one day closer to either your own eventual demise or that of your loved ones. Usually, in life, the end comes without warning, but we wanted the video to capture what could happen if we knew exactly when the end was coming. We made the video with our long-time friends and collaborators, the brilliant Frank and Ivanna Borin... we hope you enjoy it."

The video made its premiere on YouTube, and its global broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU, MTV Biggest Pop, and across MTV's global network of channels, as well as on the Paramount Times Square billboards.

The track is taken from the band's critically acclaimed fifth studio album 5SOS5 (Sept 23) which has garnered global success debuting #1 AUS, #1 UK, #1 NL, #2 US, #3 CAN, #3 NZ, #5 DE. The 19-track album showcases the band's multi-faceted artistry and growth over their 10-year career, highlighting their dynamic pop-punk sound paired with reflective and intimate lyrics, with the majority of the new album written by the band and Michael Clifford (vocals/guitar) leading on production.

Since forming in 2011, 5 Seconds of Summer - comprised of Luke Hemmings (vocals/guitar), Michael Clifford (vocals/guitar), Calum Hood (vocals/bass), and Ashton Irwin (vocals/drums) - have released four albums and numerous hit singles. They were quickly hailed as the "biggest new rock act in the world" by Rolling Stone, and are the only band in history to see their first three full-length studio albums enter the Billboard 200 at No. 1.

The band has sold over 2.5 million concert tickets while touring the world several times over, and sold more than 12 million albums. They recently joined Spotify's exclusive Billions Club with their hit single "Youngblood." 5 Seconds of Summer have also been recognized with numerous prestigious accolades, including ten European Music awards, five ARIA awards, two MTV Video Music Awards, an American Music Award, a People's Choice Award, two iHeartRadio Music Awards, and three APRA Awards.

For the first time in over a decade, 5 Seconds of Summer have completely taken control of their destiny. With their fifth full-length album, 5SOS5, the band ascends to the next level musically - it's also their first LP to be released independently in partnership with BMG. The album showcases the band's multi-faceted artistry and growth over their 10-year career.

Watch the new music video here:


Submit Nominations for the 2022
BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards
submissions close in



From This Author - Michael Major


Amazon Music to Stream Kendrick Lamar's 'The Big Steppers Tour'Amazon Music to Stream Kendrick Lamar's 'The Big Steppers Tour'
October 18, 2022

The triple-Platinum RIAA certified studio album earned him seven nominations at the 56th Annual Grammy Awards and received international acclaim from both fans and critics. The livestream will provide fans with a special look at Lamar’s 65-date world tour in support of his latest release, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.
VIDEO: KPOP THE MUSICAL Cast Performs 'This is My Korea' on GOOD MORNING AMERICAVIDEO: KPOP THE MUSICAL Cast Performs 'This is My Korea' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
October 18, 2022

Watch a video of the Broadway cast of KPOP The Musical performing 'This Is My Korea' on Good Morning America. KPOP features Luna, in the starring role of MwE, along with Julia Abueva, BoHyung, Major Curda, Jinwoo Jung, Jiho Kang, Amy Keum, James Kho, Marina Kondo, Eddy Lee, Joshua Lee, Jully Lee, Lina Rose Lee, Timothy H. Lee, and more.
Christina Aguilera to Release 'Stripped' 20th Anniversary EditionChristina Aguilera to Release 'Stripped' 20th Anniversary Edition
October 18, 2022

The deluxe 20th anniversary edition of Stripped features new cover art and bonus tracks including pioneering Italian DJ/producer Benny Benassi's 2022 remix of Christina's signature track 'Beautiful.' The album will be available in standard and, for the first time, Dolby Atmos and 360RA mixes, providing fans with an immersive listening experience.
VIDEO: HBO Max Shares A CHRISTMAS STORY Sequel Teaser TrailerVIDEO: HBO Max Shares A CHRISTMAS STORY Sequel Teaser Trailer
October 17, 2022

The film will feature the return of Peter Billingsley as Ralphie. Also returning will be Zack Ward, playing bully Scut Farkus who is now a police officer, R.D. Robb and Scott Schwartz, who played out the scene of Schwartz's tongue being stuck to a frozen pole, and Ian Petrella, who played Ralphie's younger brother. Watch the new teaser video now!
Rob Eberle Releases New Single 'far'Rob Eberle Releases New Single 'far'
October 17, 2022

Following up on the success of his much heralded single “doubtful.”, Rob Eberle has released 'Far.' Influences from an eclectic group of artists such as FINNEAS & Billie Eilish all the way to Madison Beer, Olivia Rodrigo and Panic! At the Disco have helped to create Eberle’s genre bending darker-alternative to traditional Pop Rock.