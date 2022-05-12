Urban Music's Singer-Songwriter Jay Wheeler Earns Six Nominations for Tu Música Urbano Awards 2022

The singer-songwriter and renowned exponent of urban music Jay Wheeler celebrates 6 well-deserved nominations for Tu Música Urbano Awards 2022. The musical phenomenon is faithful to his style- he does not follow fashions or trends. His music is original, real, and without explicit content, and, with it, he has managed to position himself as "the favorite voice" of the genre.

The most romantic singer-songwriter of the genre, who recently presented his most recent album "El amor y yo", is one of the artists with the most nominations at the only global gala that rewards the most outstanding artists, producers and composers of the urban genre.

He has been nominated for the following awards:

-Top Rising Male Star

- Song of the Year (Duo and Group) for "Blackmail"

-Top Urban Pop Artist

-Top Urban Pop Song for "Eazt"

-Top Trap Song for "Co Conexión"

- Album of the Year (Male Artists) "From me to you"

"I am still the same dreamer who still cannot believe what I am experiencing. Thank you to my fans for so much support, without you this would not be possible," Wheeler said. The third awards ceremony for Premios Tu Música Urbano will take place next Thursday, June 23 and will be broadcast on Telemundo screens.

About Jay Wheeler:

José Ángel López Martínez, artistically known as "Jay Wheeler" is an urban Latin singer born in Puerto Rico on April 25, 1994. In 2016 he released a "free style" and created a version of Justin Bieber's "Love Yourself" reaching 1 million views. in Youtube. In 2018 with Dynamic Records he released his first single and music video "Por Tu Culpa". His romantic and melodic style caused amazement among his fans and in 2019 he released "Mensaje De Voz" captivating his audience with the emotional album. By the summer of 2019 he had reached millions of followers, along with a music video that went viral.

Due to this success, DJ Nelson became interested in Jay and wanted to meet him. At that time, Dynamic Records and Flow Music came together and began working with him on two singles "Te Soñé" and "Otra Noche Más". In November 2019, he released his first album "Platónico" (composed of 13 songs) and within his album the song "Otra Noche Más Remix" ft. Farruko. In February 2020, he released the first digital urban concert "Platónico Unplugged", a live acoustic version of his first album.

In June 2020, he released his second album "Platónicos" with the participation of various artists such as Dalex, Brytiago, Feid, Nio García, Miky Woodz, Myke Towers, Alex Rose and Casper Mágico. Jay Wheeler has participated in collaborations with Cauty, Lenny Tavarez, Noriel, Alex Rose, Bryant Myers, D Ozi, and Larry Over. Among his many collaborations, he joined forces with Onell Diaz for a project highlighting suicide prevention. Jay Wheeler is considered a major phenomenon within the music industry, and his talent continues to reach millions making him "The Favorite Voice."

