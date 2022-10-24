Uncommon People Announce New Single 'Vampire'

Alt-Soul/R&B band Uncommon People is excited to announce their new single Vampire. Due for release on October 28th, Uncommon People connect with fellow Austin artist Metallic Forrest to deliver an irresistibly-catchy and spooky themed anthem just in time for Halloween. Pre-save Vampire here.

Hailing from Austin, TX, Uncommon People is a 5-piece band consisting of friends Tony, Devin, Zeke, Dan, & Diego. With influences of Pop, Rock and everything in between, this not-so-typical boy band creates an eclectic range of music. Uncommon People began making music in 2020 with their debut single "Feel Something." Since then, the Alt-Soul/R&B outfit has dropped three EP's, a handful of singles, and performed throughout Texas. Most recently, Uncommon People were selected to be featured artists for Sofar Sounds' Hispanic Heritage Month celebration.

The inspiration for the new single arose from the dark tones the 808's brought to the instrumental. The track finds Zeke comparing vampires, known for sucking blood, to a lover with a parasitic personality. Zeke explains, "She can only take having not much to give. We end up being victims of our temptation for these women but firmly set our position on the matter. Almost tempting the temptress herself; seemingly wanting to tame the "bad girl." Her dominance is an infectious force."

Vampire is the band's first song with a feature and rap performance. The song marks a pivotal change in Uncommon People's approach to creating music as they continue to add more Hip-Hop elements to their production and lyricism. The band states, "It's our first time breaking our own rules. It ended up leading to the production of a plethora of tracks including our previous single "Knock.""

Uncommon People continue to grow as a band through each release. With their latest singles Knock and Vampire, the band enters a new chapter with an increased focus on execution. They conclude, "The songs see us being more honest in inspiration and less contained. Just rawer emotion and intent. We're maturing."

Due out October 28th, Uncommon People's upcoming single Vampire makes for the perfect addition to all Halloween party playlists. Pre-save here.