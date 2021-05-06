Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

May. 6, 2021  
UK Rockers YONAKA Release 'Call Me A Saint'

YONAKA have just released their brand new single, "Call Me A Saint." The self-produced track follows in the footsteps of previous singles "Ordinary" and "Seize The Power," in being empowering and delivering an important message. It explores the theme of mental health, and Theresa Jarvis's own personal struggles she has dealt with within this.

Lead vocalist Theresa shares, "I wanted to remove myself from the anxiety as if I was its keeper and it was a guest, and I was a saint to this thing to let it keep its place in my mind. You constantly feel like you are on the run from something big and scary when you're battling with mental health. It's a long hard journey that you can never fully free yourself from, so you learn how to live with it.

Dealing with this every day is big fing deal, and I want to praise anyone for making it to the next day and fighting through it. We are slaves to our brains and the strength it takes to keep it together and keep moving is another level."

Previous singles "Ordinary" and "Seize The Power" have found huge support across all platforms and were picked up by, among others, NPR, Alternative Press and Billboard who noted "'Seize The Power' is fifty shades of sick." Listen to "Call Me A Saint" here:

Photo Credit: Dave East


TV News Desk