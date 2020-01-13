Tyrer Delivers Debut THIS IS EP

Delivering vulnerability through a unique blend of alternative pop fused with jazz and soul, London-based independent singer and songwriter Tyrer introduces her sound through her debut EP 'This Is', out today.

Listen below!

Lyrically, Tyrer takes her listener on a cinematic journey, her distinct songwriting ability and open honest approach drawing her fans closer to her world. Tyrer admits, ''The music I love connects with me like film, I look up to those artists who open up in a real honest fashion and their lyrics take me with them''.

'This Is' by Tyrer marks the singer's first EP release, following two previous song releases 'Times We Had' in 2018 and 'Pieces' last year. Working with Oscar Scheller and KXNGS, the singer's debut 5-track project shines a spotlight on her piercing vocal range, with a taste of what more is to come in 2020 and beyond.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author TV News Desk

'This Is' is a beautifully delicate introduction to Tyrer, who is mastering her own unique sound within the UK climate.