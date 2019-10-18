'Tyler Childers: Reimagined' Acoustic EP and Companion Film Available Today on Apple Music

Tyler Childers today releases a brand new EP titled 'Tyler Childers: Reimagined' exclusively on Apple Music. The collection features lovingly reworked acoustic renditions of some of the country and bluegrass sensation's biggest hits. Gathered in the same Nashville studio where he recorded his first two albums, the EP features acoustic renditions of "Lady May", "Creeker", and "Help Me Make it Through".

As a companion to the EP, Apple Music has released a captivating special short film that takes fans into the studio with Tyler as he recorded these songs.Tyler Childers opens up about the rich storytelling traditions in his native Kentucky: "I sat around a lot with my dad-around hunting clubs, and outside of church and barbershops-listening to fellas older than me tell tall tales and flat-out lies," he says. "I guess some of that rubbed off on me."

On songwriting, Tyler tells Apple Music: "First and foremost, I write for myself and my own sanity, and from there I write a lot of love songs for Senora," he says. His wife, the songwriter Senora May, is the subject of the first song, "Lady May."

Listen to the album here, via Apple Music:





