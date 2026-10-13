Tyla to Launch THE A*POP WORLD TOUR With That Girl Music Scholarship
The partnership with Sony Music and the International Institute for Education will award $5,000 to students demonstrating financial need and academic excellence.
Two-time GRAMMY Award-winning global superstar Tyla has announced her That Girl Music Scholarship. Named for the empowered single from her just-released album A*POP, the scholarship will be awarded to 10 female students pursuing music degrees at colleges and universities near select stops on her upcoming tour.
The Tyla That Girl Music Scholarship is the result of a partnership between Sony Music and the International Institute for Education aimed at helping aspiring artists take the next step toward a successful future in music. The $5,000 award will go to 10 students who demonstrate both financial need and academic excellence. Recipients will be chosen from eligible schools within the specified markets, with priority given to Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
The relevant stops along THE A*POP WORLD TOUR include New York City, Washington, D.C., Tampa, Atlanta, Houston and Los Angeles. One recipient will be chosen from each U.S. location, while four recipients will be chosen from Tyla's native South Africa. The scholarship recipients will also be offered an exclusive tour experience, including concert tickets and a meet-and-greet with the star herself.
Applicants must be full-time undergraduate students enrolled at the time of the local concert, pursuing a music and arts-related majors, and are expected to submit a one-page personal statement, a 30-second video, a school transcript, and proof of financial need. Details are available at iie.org/tyla-thatgirl.
This scholarship follows a busy year for Tyla. In July, she released her second studio album A*POP. The set features her ongoing international smash 'CHANEL,' the sweltering summer anthem 'IS IT,' smoldering Zara Larsson collaboration 'SHE DID IT AGAIN,' and 'THAT GIRL.' The record has already won critical and commercial accolades, debuting at #1 on the Billboard World Albums chart and earning praise from outlets like Pitchfork, who called her a 'sexy, infectious, fun new voice' in the pop mainstream.
With the That Girl Music Scholarship, Tyla shifts the spotlight to her fans. Ticketing information for THE A*POP WORLD TOUR is available at tylaworld.com. Scholarship markets are marked in bold in the itinerary below.
TYLA - THE A*POP WORLD TOUR EUROPE/UK DATES:
Mon Oct 12 — Paris, FR — Zenith Paris
Tue Oct 13 — Amsterdam, NL — AFAS Live
Thu Oct 15 — London, UK — O2 Academy Brixton
Sun Oct 18 — Glasgow, UK — O2 Academy Glasgow
Mon Oct 19 — Manchester, UK — O2 Apollo Manchester
Thu Oct 22 — Brussels, BE — Forest National
Sat Oct 24 — Dusseldorf, DE — Mitsubishi Electric HALLE
Sun Oct 25 — Frankfurt, DE — Stadthalle Offenbach
Tue Oct 27 — Berlin, DE — Uber Eats Music Hall
Thu Oct 29 — Stockholm, SE — Annexet
Fri Oct 30 — Oslo, NO — Oslo Spektrum
Sun Nov 1 — Copenhagen, DK — K.B. Hallen
TYLA - THE A*POP WORLD TOUR NORTH AMERICA DATES:
Thu Nov 12 — Wheatland, CA — Hard Rock Live
Fri Nov 13 — San Francisco, CA — Bill Graham Civic Auditorium*
Sun Nov 15 — Vancouver, BC — Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
Tue Nov 17 — Seattle, WA — WAMU Theater @ Lumen Field
Fri Nov 20 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium
Sun Nov 22 — Chicago, IL — Aragon Ballroom
Wed Nov 25 — Boston, MA — MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Thu Nov 26 — Toronto, ON — Coca-Cola Coliseum
Sat Nov 28 — Brooklyn, NY — Brooklyn Paramount
Sun Nov 29 – Brooklyn, NY — Brooklyn Paramount
Wed Dec 2 — Washington, DC — The Anthem*
Sat Dec 5 — Tampa, FL — Yuengling Center
Sun Dec 6 — Atlanta, GA — Coca-Cola Roxy
Wed Dec 9 — Irving, TX — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Thu Dec 10 — Houston, TX — 713 Music Hall
Fri Dec 11 — Austin, TX — Moody Center
Mon Dec 14 — Phoenix, AZ — Arizona Financial Theatre
Tue Dec 15 — San Diego, CA — Viejas Arena
Wed Dec 16 — Los Angeles, CA — YouTube Theater
Sat Dec 19 — Las Vegas, NV — Fontainebleau Las Vegas
TYLA - THE A*POP WORLD TOUR AFRICA DATES:
Mon Jan 4 — Cape Town, South Africa - Green Point Track*
Fri Jan 8 — Pretoria, South Africa - SunBet Arena
Sat Jan 9 — Pretoria, South Africa - SunBet Arena
*Non-Live Nation Date
About Tyla
Two-time GRAMMY winner Tyla has ascended to global superstar status. With A*POP, she presents a project rooted in where she's from: a country that has always spoken in more than one musical language, revealing her range as both an African artist and a global pop star.
Tyla's journey got off to a historic beginning in 2024, when she won her first GRAMMY Award, and made Billboard chart history with the three-time RIAA Platinum smash hit 'WATER,' alongside the release of her debut albums, TYLA and TYLA+. The set produced another Hot 100 and GRAMMY-winning hit, 'PUSH 2 START,' and sent seven songs to the U.S. Afrobeats chart, including two no. 1s. The campaign made Tyla the highest-charting African female soloist on both the Billboard Hot 100 and the Billboard 200. With her second album, A*POP, Tyla picked up where she left off. 'CHANEL,' the album's lead single, topped the U.S. Afrobeats chart and earned over 150 million video views, while her follow-up effort, the Zara Larsson-assisted 'SHE DID IT AGAIN,' became a disruptive cultural moment. 'IS IT LOVE?,' the album's third single, earned Tyla her record fourth no. 1 on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats chart. A*POP is available now.
Photo Credit: Catherine LoMedico
Photo Credit: Catherine LoMedico
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