Tyla to Launch THE A*POP WORLD TOUR With That Girl Music Scholarship

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Two-time GRAMMY Award-winning global superstar Tyla has announced her That Girl Music Scholarship. Named for the empowered single from her just-released album A*POP, the scholarship will be awarded to 10 female students pursuing music degrees at colleges and universities near select stops on her upcoming tour.

The Tyla That Girl Music Scholarship is the result of a partnership between Sony Music and the International Institute for Education aimed at helping aspiring artists take the next step toward a successful future in music. The $5,000 award will go to 10 students who demonstrate both financial need and academic excellence. Recipients will be chosen from eligible schools within the specified markets, with priority given to Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

The relevant stops along THE A*POP WORLD TOUR include New York City, Washington, D.C., Tampa, Atlanta, Houston and Los Angeles. One recipient will be chosen from each U.S. location, while four recipients will be chosen from Tyla's native South Africa. The scholarship recipients will also be offered an exclusive tour experience, including concert tickets and a meet-and-greet with the star herself.

Applicants must be full-time undergraduate students enrolled at the time of the local concert, pursuing a music and arts-related majors, and are expected to submit a one-page personal statement, a 30-second video, a school transcript, and proof of financial need. Details are available at iie.org/tyla-thatgirl.

This scholarship follows a busy year for Tyla. In July, she released her second studio album A*POP. The set features her ongoing international smash 'CHANEL,' the sweltering summer anthem 'IS IT,' smoldering Zara Larsson collaboration 'SHE DID IT AGAIN,' and 'THAT GIRL.' The record has already won critical and commercial accolades, debuting at #1 on the Billboard World Albums chart and earning praise from outlets like Pitchfork, who called her a 'sexy, infectious, fun new voice' in the pop mainstream.

With the That Girl Music Scholarship, Tyla shifts the spotlight to her fans. Ticketing information for THE A*POP WORLD TOUR is available at tylaworld.com. Scholarship markets are marked in bold in the itinerary below.

TYLA - THE A*POP WORLD TOUR EUROPE/UK DATES:

Mon Oct 12 — Paris, FR — Zenith Paris

Tue Oct 13 — Amsterdam, NL — AFAS Live

Thu Oct 15 — London, UK — O2 Academy Brixton

Sun Oct 18 — Glasgow, UK — O2 Academy Glasgow

Mon Oct 19 — Manchester, UK — O2 Apollo Manchester

Thu Oct 22 — Brussels, BE — Forest National

Sat Oct 24 — Dusseldorf, DE — Mitsubishi Electric HALLE

Sun Oct 25 — Frankfurt, DE — Stadthalle Offenbach

Tue Oct 27 — Berlin, DE — Uber Eats Music Hall

Thu Oct 29 — Stockholm, SE — Annexet

Fri Oct 30 — Oslo, NO — Oslo Spektrum

Sun Nov 1 — Copenhagen, DK — K.B. Hallen

TYLA - THE A*POP WORLD TOUR NORTH AMERICA DATES:

Thu Nov 12 — Wheatland, CA — Hard Rock Live

Fri Nov 13 — San Francisco, CA — Bill Graham Civic Auditorium*

Sun Nov 15 — Vancouver, BC — Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Tue Nov 17 — Seattle, WA — WAMU Theater @ Lumen Field

Fri Nov 20 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium

Sun Nov 22 — Chicago, IL — Aragon Ballroom

Wed Nov 25 — Boston, MA — MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Thu Nov 26 — Toronto, ON — Coca-Cola Coliseum

Sat Nov 28 — Brooklyn, NY — Brooklyn Paramount

Sun Nov 29 – Brooklyn, NY — Brooklyn Paramount

Wed Dec 2 — Washington, DC — The Anthem*

Sat Dec 5 — Tampa, FL — Yuengling Center

Sun Dec 6 — Atlanta, GA — Coca-Cola Roxy

Wed Dec 9 — Irving, TX — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Thu Dec 10 — Houston, TX — 713 Music Hall

Fri Dec 11 — Austin, TX — Moody Center

Mon Dec 14 — Phoenix, AZ — Arizona Financial Theatre

Tue Dec 15 — San Diego, CA — Viejas Arena

Wed Dec 16 — Los Angeles, CA — YouTube Theater

Sat Dec 19 — Las Vegas, NV — Fontainebleau Las Vegas

TYLA - THE A*POP WORLD TOUR AFRICA DATES:

Mon Jan 4 — Cape Town, South Africa - Green Point Track*

Fri Jan 8 — Pretoria, South Africa - SunBet Arena

Sat Jan 9 — Pretoria, South Africa - SunBet Arena

*Non-Live Nation Date

About Tyla

Two-time GRAMMY winner Tyla has ascended to global superstar status. With A*POP, she presents a project rooted in where she's from: a country that has always spoken in more than one musical language, revealing her range as both an African artist and a global pop star.

Tyla's journey got off to a historic beginning in 2024, when she won her first GRAMMY Award, and made Billboard chart history with the three-time RIAA Platinum smash hit 'WATER,' alongside the release of her debut albums, TYLA and TYLA+. The set produced another Hot 100 and GRAMMY-winning hit, 'PUSH 2 START,' and sent seven songs to the U.S. Afrobeats chart, including two no. 1s. The campaign made Tyla the highest-charting African female soloist on both the Billboard Hot 100 and the Billboard 200. With her second album, A*POP, Tyla picked up where she left off. 'CHANEL,' the album's lead single, topped the U.S. Afrobeats chart and earned over 150 million video views, while her follow-up effort, the Zara Larsson-assisted 'SHE DID IT AGAIN,' became a disruptive cultural moment. 'IS IT LOVE?,' the album's third single, earned Tyla her record fourth no. 1 on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats chart. A*POP is available now.

Photo Credit: Catherine LoMedico



Photo Credit: Catherine LoMedico

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