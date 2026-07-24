Multi-platinum 2x Grammy-winning Global Superstar Tyla Makes Her Grand Return Sophomore Studio Album 'A*pop'

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. Sign Up

Tyla has released A*POP, her second studio album, on July 24. The 14-track project follows her self-titled debut and includes previously released singles CHANEL, IS IT, SHE DID IT AGAIN, and IS IT LOVE. To mark the release, Tyla is set to headline The Today Show's Citi Summerstage concert series in New York City on July 24, then travel to Chicago to headline the halftime show at the 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game on July 25 — making her the first international artist to headline the WNBA halftime show in the event's 28-year history. In the lead-up to the album's release, Tyla held fan listening events with YouTube in London, Atlanta, and New York, and released an official Vevo live performance of IS IT LOVE. The two-time Grammy winner, who took home the award for Best African Music Performance earlier this year for PUSH 2 START, first teased the album on the Grammy red carpet before formally revealing the tracklist in an Instagram announcement last week.

TYLA formally announced the album tracklist last week on Instagram, where she etched each song of her 14-song tracklist in neon paint during an immersive reveal. It was the latest development in a rollout that began with the subtle announcement of the album's title in the video for 'CHANEL,' which has now been viewed over 140 million times.

Though the ripple effect of her groundbreaking debut album campaign was still creating waves throughout the industry — TYLA took home her second GRAMMY Award, for 'PUSH 2 START,' earlier this year — TYLA began formally teasing A*POP on this year's GRAMMY red carpet, where she revealed to Rolling Stone that her efforts had started to galvanize. 'I just knew that as I lived through the making of the album, it was going to fall into place, which it did,' she told the outlet after accepting her second award for 'Best African Music Performance.'

With the momentum of 2025's release of 'Chanel' still white-hot, TYLA tapped Zara Larsson for 'She Did It Again.' The single release became a global event, debuting on over seven global charts, earning TYLA her fourth Hot 100 chart hit and becoming a culturally captivating social moment, with hundreds-of-thousands of TikTok creates dedicated to emulating the vivacious energy TYLA and Zara conjured. Vanity Fair said the duo created 'herstory' with the record. As her next act, TYLA liberated the album's next single, 'Is It Love,' a painstaking romantic ballad that shot to the top of the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats chart, earning TYLA her fourth Afrobeats chart-topper, more than any artist since 2024.

As curiosity for A*POP grew, so did TYLA's aura. Her third year at the MET Gala was met with widespread enthuse. Following her scene-stealing appearances at the 2024 and 2025 ceremonies, where she donned a nude Balmain dress that prompted VOGUE to call her a 'fashion force,' and a Barbie-inspired vintage Jacquemus gown that stole global headlines respectively, TYLA reprised her role as star of the carpet with a peacock-inspired Valentino dress referred to as 'bold' by Cosmopolitan — a common theme in TYLA's career. She would also perform several high-profile international engagements, including Portugal's Afro Nation Festival and Romania's Beach Please!.

TYLA's debut album campaign, which produced the standard and deluxe edition albums TYLA and TYLA+, launched a two-year period of dominance. Her ability to elevate as an artist and celebrity while maintaining an intimate relationship with her avid fanbase of 'Tygers,' is a dynamic unique to superstars of TYLA's ilk. With A*POP, she's set out to prove that she is here to stay.

Photo Credit: Catherine LoMedico

About Tyla

In an era where niche culture has taken priority over monoculture, two-time GRAMMY winner TYLA has ascended to true and unequivocal global superstar status. With A*POP, asserted and fully aware of her presence in pop music, she presents a project that refuses containment or dismissal. It's confrontational, candid but fun, and spills authenticity rooted in where she's from: a country that has always spoken in more than one musical language. Through this language, she reveals her range not just as an African artist, but as a global pop star with an entire world behind her.

TYLA's journey got off to a historic beginning in 2024, when she won her first GRAMMY Award, and made Billboard chart history with the three-time RIAA Platinum smash hit 'WATER,' and the release of her seminal debut albums, TYLA and TYLA+. The set produced another Hot 100 and GRAMMY-winning hit, 'PUSH 2 START,' and sent seven songs to the U.S. Afrobeats chart, including two no. 1s. The campaign made TYLA the highest-charting African female soloist on both the Billboard Hot 100 and the Billboard 200. With her highly-anticipated second go-round, A*POP, TYLA picked up where she left off. 'CHANEL,' the album's lead single, was an immediate pop sensation. It topped the U.S. Afrobeats chart and earned over 150 million video views, while TYLA's follow-up effort, the Zara Larsson-assisted, Britney Spears-inspired 'SHE DID IT AGAIN,' became a disruptive cultural moment, and amplified TYLA's commitment to the pop star realm. 'IS IT LOVE?,' the album's third single, earned TYLA her record fourth no. 1 on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats chart. A*POP is available now.

Follow Tyla on Instagram | TikTok | X | YouTube



Photo Credit: Catherine LoMedico

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...