Tyla Debuts Third VEVO OFFICIAL LIVE PERFORMANCE With KISS

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Vevo has released Tyla's 'Official Live Performance' of 'KISS' from her new album A*POP. The release marks the third installment of an exclusive series of performance videos, following the previously released '

' and '.'

'Official Live Performance' is Vevo's flagship original content franchise, which creates immersive, bespoke worlds for today's top artists to showcase their talent through the power of live performance. These productions are the result of deep creative synergy between Vevo, the artist and their team, and help artists connect with their global fanbases through exclusive visuals that are tailored to their album's unique vision.

A stark contrast to 'SHE DID IT AGAIN' and 'IS IT LOVE's warm sepia tones, 'KISS' is vibrant and colorful, showing Tyla dancing around a space with her band on layers of rugs. The performance's lighting alternates from bright to dark, showing speckles of neon on instruments and body paint. The space is illuminated in flashes of pink and purple for a powerful finale.

'I had so much fun making this series! Performing these songs live made me even more excited to share A*POP with the world,' says Tyla.

Tyla and Vevo previously worked together on Vevo DSCVR performances of '

' and ',' which notably was the third most viewed Vevo Original of the year.

'After gracing the Vevo DSCVR stage a few years ago, we're thrilled to be working again with Tyla, this time outside of the studio, to create a unique cinematic interpretation of her album,' says JP Evangelista, EVP of Content, Programming and Marketing, Vevo. 'Connecting with fans across borders, Tyla is redefining what it means to be a global pop star today. She has captivated audiences with her infectious melodies, undeniable charisma, and cultural flair – all of which shine through in her performances. We're excited to roll out more of the videos in this series, as well as the final short film.'

Tyla will appear on 'The A*POP World' Tour kicking off October 12th in Paris. Tickets are on sale at TylaWorld.com.

TYLA - THE A*POP WORLD TOUR EUROPE/UK DATES

Mon Oct 12 — Paris, FR — Zenith Paris

Tue Oct 13 — Amsterdam, NL — AFAS Live

Thu Oct 15 — London, UK — O2 Academy Brixton

Sun Oct 18 — Glasgow, UK — O2 Academy Glasgow

Mon Oct 19 — Manchester, UK — O2 Apollo Manchester

Thu Oct 22 — Brussels, BE — Forest National

Sat Oct 24 — Dusseldorf, DE — Mitsubishi Electric HALLE

Sun Oct 25 — Frankfurt, DE — Stadthalle Offenbach

Tue Oct 27 — Berlin, DE — Uber Eats Music Hall

Thu Oct 29 — Stockholm, SE — Annexet

Fri Oct 30 — Oslo, NO — Oslo Spektrum

Sun Nov 1 — Copenhagen, DK — K.B. Hallen

TYLA - THE A*POP WORLD TOUR NORTH AMERICA DATES

Thu Nov 12 — Wheatland, CA — Hard Rock Live

Fri Nov 13 — San Francisco, CA — Bill Graham Civic Auditorium*

Sun Nov 15 — Vancouver, BC — Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Tue Nov 17 — Seattle, WA — WAMU Theater @ Lumen Field

Fri Nov 20 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium

Sun Nov 22 — Chicago, IL — Aragon Ballroom

Wed Nov 25 — Boston, MA — MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Thu Nov 26 — Toronto, ON — Coca-Cola Coliseum

Sat Nov 28 — Brooklyn, NY — Brooklyn Paramount

Wed Dec 2 — Washington, DC — The Anthem*

Sat Dec 5 — Tampa, FL — Yuengling Center

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