Tyla Debuts Third VEVO OFFICIAL LIVE PERFORMANCE With KISS
The performance features Tyla dancing with her band amid colorful lighting and neon accents.
Vevo has released Tyla's 'Official Live Performance' of 'KISS' from her new album A*POP. The release marks the third installment of an exclusive series of performance videos, following the previously released '
'Official Live Performance' is Vevo's flagship original content franchise, which creates immersive, bespoke worlds for today's top artists to showcase their talent through the power of live performance. These productions are the result of deep creative synergy between Vevo, the artist and their team, and help artists connect with their global fanbases through exclusive visuals that are tailored to their album's unique vision.
A stark contrast to 'SHE DID IT AGAIN' and 'IS IT LOVE's warm sepia tones, 'KISS' is vibrant and colorful, showing Tyla dancing around a space with her band on layers of rugs. The performance's lighting alternates from bright to dark, showing speckles of neon on instruments and body paint. The space is illuminated in flashes of pink and purple for a powerful finale.
'I had so much fun making this series! Performing these songs live made me even more excited to share A*POP with the world,' says Tyla.
Tyla and Vevo previously worked together on Vevo DSCVR performances of '
'After gracing the Vevo DSCVR stage a few years ago, we're thrilled to be working again with Tyla, this time outside of the studio, to create a unique cinematic interpretation of her album,' says JP Evangelista, EVP of Content, Programming and Marketing, Vevo. 'Connecting with fans across borders, Tyla is redefining what it means to be a global pop star today. She has captivated audiences with her infectious melodies, undeniable charisma, and cultural flair – all of which shine through in her performances. We're excited to roll out more of the videos in this series, as well as the final short film.'
Tyla will appear on 'The A*POP World' Tour kicking off October 12th in Paris. Tickets are on sale at TylaWorld.com.
TYLA - THE A*POP WORLD TOUR EUROPE/UK DATES
Mon Oct 12 — Paris, FR — Zenith Paris
Tue Oct 13 — Amsterdam, NL — AFAS Live
Thu Oct 15 — London, UK — O2 Academy Brixton
Sun Oct 18 — Glasgow, UK — O2 Academy Glasgow
Mon Oct 19 — Manchester, UK — O2 Apollo Manchester
Thu Oct 22 — Brussels, BE — Forest National
Sat Oct 24 — Dusseldorf, DE — Mitsubishi Electric HALLE
Sun Oct 25 — Frankfurt, DE — Stadthalle Offenbach
Tue Oct 27 — Berlin, DE — Uber Eats Music Hall
Thu Oct 29 — Stockholm, SE — Annexet
Fri Oct 30 — Oslo, NO — Oslo Spektrum
Sun Nov 1 — Copenhagen, DK — K.B. Hallen
TYLA - THE A*POP WORLD TOUR NORTH AMERICA DATES
Thu Nov 12 — Wheatland, CA — Hard Rock Live
Fri Nov 13 — San Francisco, CA — Bill Graham Civic Auditorium*
Sun Nov 15 — Vancouver, BC — Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
Tue Nov 17 — Seattle, WA — WAMU Theater @ Lumen Field
Fri Nov 20 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium
Sun Nov 22 — Chicago, IL — Aragon Ballroom
Wed Nov 25 — Boston, MA — MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Thu Nov 26 — Toronto, ON — Coca-Cola Coliseum
Sat Nov 28 — Brooklyn, NY — Brooklyn Paramount
Wed Dec 2 — Washington, DC — The Anthem*
Sat Dec 5 — Tampa, FL — Yuengling Center
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