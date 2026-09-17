Tyla to Debut Fourth VEVO Official Live Performance; A*POP World Tour Kicks Off October 12

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Vevo, the music video network, has announced Tyla's 'Official Live Performance' of 'FEEL SOMETHING' from her new album A*POP. The release marks the fourth installment of an exclusive series of performance videos, following the previously released 'IS IT LOVE,' 'SHE DID IT AGAIN' and 'KISS.'

'Official Live Performance' is Vevo's flagship original content franchise, which creates immersive, bespoke worlds for today's top artists to showcase their talent through the power of live performance. These productions are the result of deep creative synergy between Vevo, the artist and their team, and help artists connect with their global fanbases through exclusive visuals that are tailored to their album's unique vision.

Backed by a piano player, she flashes a golden A*POP tattoo on her forearm before settling into an orange lounge chair.

'I had so much fun making this series! Performing these songs live makes me even more excited to share A*POP with the world on tour,' says Tyla.

Tyla and Vevo previously worked together on Vevo DSCVR performances of 'To Last' and 'Water,' which notably was the third most viewed Vevo Original of the year.

'After gracing the Vevo DSCVR stage a few years ago, we're thrilled to be working again with Tyla, this time outside of the studio, to create a unique cinematic interpretation of her album,' says JP Evangelista, EVP of Content, Programming and Marketing, Vevo. 'Connecting with fans across borders, Tyla is redefining what it means to be a global pop star today. She has captivated audiences with her infectious melodies, undeniable charisma, and cultural flair – all of which shine through in her performances. We're excited to roll out more of the videos in this series, as well as the final short film.'

Tyla will appear on The A*POP World Tour, kicking off October 12th in Paris. Tickets are on sale at TylaWorld.com.

Tyla - The A*POP World Tour Europe/UK Dates

Mon Oct 12 — Paris, FR — Zenith Paris

Tue Oct 13 — Amsterdam, NL — AFAS Live

Thu Oct 15 — London, UK — O2 Academy Brixton

Sun Oct 18 — Glasgow, UK — O2 Academy Glasgow

Mon Oct 19 — Manchester, UK — O2 Apollo Manchester

Thu Oct 22 — Brussels, BE — Forest National

Sat Oct 24 — Dusseldorf, DE — Mitsubishi Electric HALLE

Sun Oct 25 — Frankfurt, DE — Stadthalle Offenbach

Tue Oct 27 — Berlin, DE — Uber Eats Music Hall

Thu Oct 29 — Stockholm, SE — Annexet

Fri Oct 30 — Oslo, NO — Oslo Spektrum

Sun Nov 1 — Copenhagen, DK — K.B. Hallen

Tyla - The A*POP World Tour North America Dates

Thu Nov 12 — Wheatland, CA — Hard Rock Live

Fri Nov 13 — San Francisco, CA — Bill Graham Civic Auditorium*

Sun Nov 15 — Vancouver, BC — Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Tue Nov 17 — Seattle, WA — WAMU Theater @ Lumen Field

Fri Nov 20 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium

Sun Nov 22 — Chicago, IL — Aragon Ballroom

Wed Nov 25 — Boston, MA — MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Thu Nov 26 — Toronto, ON — Coca-Cola Coliseum

Sat Nov 28 — Brooklyn, NY — Brooklyn Paramount

Wed Dec 2 — Washington, DC — The Anthem*

Sat Dec 5 — Tampa, FL — Yuengling Center

About Tyla

Tyla is the preeminent global superstar of her generation, an icon cut from the ilk of her native South Africa and driven by her innate purpose of making the sound of her home nation, Amapiano, part of the international cultural zeitgeist. The two-time GRAMMY winner is the highest-charting African female soloist on the Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard 200, thanks to her triple RIAA Platinum single, 'Water,' and the release of her debut albums, TYLA and TYLA+, in 2024. The albums produced another Hot 100 hit, the GRAMMY-winning 'PUSH 2 START,' as well as seven Billboard U.S. Afrobeat chart hits, including two chart-toppers.

She spent the next couple years becoming one of the most enthralling and visible celebrities in the world, headlining global festival stages and dominating fashion headlines with show-stopping MET Gala appearances and brand collaborations with Nike, H&M and Pandora. Her stage presence became outsized, from cross-industry engagements headlining the FIFA World Cup, Paris Olympics and WNBA All-Star game, to the world's biggest festivals, including Coachella, Portugal's AfroNation, Romania's BeachPlease, and Poland's Open'er. In 2025, following a blistering multi-year ascent from starlet to superstardom, Tyla returned home to South Africa for a pair of homecoming shows heard around the world.

This year, she's back to elevate once again. A*POP, the second studio album, draws on Tyla's commitment to emphasizing her foundation, earned through her Johannesburg upbringing, while leading with the confident, colorful and whimsical aura that has given her music its dually intimate and stadium-like quality. 'Chanel,' the album's lead single, topped the U.S. Afrobeats chart and earned over 150 million video views, while Tyla's follow-up effort, the Zara Larsson-assisted 'She Did It Again,' became a cultural moment. 'Is It Love?,' the album's third single, earned Tyla her fourth no. 1 on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats chart.

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