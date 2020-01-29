Tycho Announces New Instrumental Companion Album

The GRAMMY® Award-nominated Tycho have announced the release of their much anticipated new album. The San Francisco-based collective's sixth full-length release, SIMULCAST sees Tycho mastermind Scott Hansen reimagining last year's GRAMMY® Award-nominated WEATHER with an expansive all-new instrumental companion recording. SIMULCAST arrives Friday, February 28 on Mom + Pop Music/Ninja Tune; pre-orders are available now.

"A simulcast is the transmission of a program across different mediums and in different languages," says Hansen. "With these two albums I wanted to present the same ideas in two languages, one more literal and the other more open to interpretation. SIMULCAST expands on the concepts laid out in WEATHER, but shifts into the abstract with instrumental soundscapes in place of lyrics, opening up a visual space and translating the message into a new language." - Scott Hansen / Tycho

PRE-ORDER SIMULCAST

SIMULCAST presents new versions of five songs featured on WEATHER including the first single, "Outer Sunset," out today. Named for the San Francisco beach community where Hansen cleared his head and learned to surf while recording both WEATHER and SIMULCAST, "Outer Sunset" - which pairs with WEATHER's "Skate" - is available for streaming and download now.

Tycho will celebrate the new album and much more on the just-announced "SIMULCAST TOUR," set to get underway May 13 at San Diego's SOMA and then travel the United States through mid-June. Special guests include Poolside (May 16-19) and Com Truise (May 20-June 11). For updates and ticket availability, please visit www.tychomusic.com/#tour.

Meanwhile, Tycho is currently poised to resume its acclaimed "WEATHER World Tour," with dates beginning Monday, February 3 at Los Angeles, CA's landmark The Wiltern and then crossing the Atlantic for an eagerly awaited European run. The dates see Tycho incorporating live vocals on stage for the first time ever, bringing a powerful new human energy to its already extraordinary live presentation. Longtime Tycho collaborators Zac Brown (bass and guitar), Rory O'Connor (drums), and Billy Kim (keyboards, guitar and bass) join Hansen on all dates, with singer-songwriter Saint Sinner (a.k.a. Hannah Cottrell) traveling as the first-ever Tycho touring vocalist. Mild Minds will serve as special guest in North America while Poolside support on all European headline dates through March 2020.

As if all that weren't enough, Tycho will be among the top artists at an array of international festivals, including Miami, FL's III Points Festival (May 1), Ozarks, AR's Backwoods Festival (June 7), Madrid, Spain's Mad Cool Festival (July 11) and BonÈ›ida, Romania's Electric Castle Festival (July 15-19). Additional festival appearances will be announced.

TYCHO WORLD TOUR 2020

FEBRUARY

3 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern **

4 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst **

5 - Oakland, CA - The Fox Theater **

9 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller #

10 - Stockholm, Sweden - Vasteatern #

11 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega Main Hall #

13 - Hamburg, Germany - Uebel & Gefährlich #

14 - Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall #

15 - Paris, France - Elysée Montmartre #

17 - Brussels, Belgium - AB Ballroom @ Ancienne Belgique #

18 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso #

19 - Berlin, Germany - Huxley's #

21 - Warsaw, Poland - Praga Centrum #

23 - Prague, Czech Republic - Roxy #

24 - Budapest, Hungary - Akvárium #

25 - Vienna, Austria - WUK #

27 - Milan, Italy - Fabrique #

28 - Bologna, Italy - Estragon #

MARCH

1 - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Apolo #

5 - London, UK - Printworks #

MAY

1 - Miami, FL - III Points Festival *

13 - San Diego, CA - SOMA

14 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren

15 - El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace

16 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger #

18 - Austin, TX - Stubb's #

19 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall #

20 - New Orleans, LA - Joy Theatre %

22 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live %

23 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live %

24 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm %

26 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater %

27 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore %

29 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz %

30 - Richmond, VA - The National %

31 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live %

JUNE

1 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club %

3 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel %

4 - Pelham, TN - Caverns %

5 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle %

6 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewery %

7 - Ozark, AR - Backwoods Music Festival *

9 - Santa Fe, NM - Santa Fe Brewing Company %

11 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl %

JULY

11 - Madrid, Spain - Mad Cool Festival *

15-19 - BonÈ›ida, Romania - Electric Castle *

* FESTIVAL PERFORMANCE

** w/Mild Minds

# w/Poolside

% w/Com Truise





