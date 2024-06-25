Ty Sunderland and Jake Resnicow's Planet Pride Festival Returns This Weekend

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ty Sunderland and Jake Resnicow will return to Brooklyn, NY this Saturday, June 29, for the third annual Planet Pride Festival. Taking place at the Brooklyn Mirage, the festival is set to be one of the biggest LGBTQ+ celebrations of the year again, featuring performances from prominent names in music and entertainment across six parties and three stages.

Building on the resounding success of the festival’s first two years, which saw headline sets from Galantis and Icona Pop, as well as surprise performances by Adam Lambert, Jess Glynn, Kim Petras and VINCINT, this year promises to once again be a highlight of Pride Month with even more surprises planned, including a very special surprise pop star appearance.

Tickets for the festival are on sale now and can be purchased on the Planet Pride Festival website. For more information on the festival and the full lineup of performers, visit planetpride.com.

PLANET PRIDE FESTIVAL – COMPLETE LINEUP

Saturday, June 29, 2024

Duck Sauce

Aluna

Dombresky

Kaleena Zanders

Sigala

Tiffany Pollard (DJ Debut)

Ty Sunderland

Anne Louise

Aron

Ben Bakson

Filipe Guerra

House of Xtravaganza

Heidi Laeden

Nina Flowers

Star Amersasu

Amerlux

Cartfish

Leo Scheck

Mascfish

Rob Ventura

With performances by:

Betty Who

Crystal Waters

Andy Bell of Erasure

& Super Surprise Popstar

Comments