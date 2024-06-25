Ty Sunderland and Jake Resnicow's Planet Pride Festival Returns This Weekend

Tickets for the festival are on sale now and can be purchased on the Planet Pride Festival website.
Ty Sunderland and Jake Resnicow will return to Brooklyn, NY this Saturday, June 29, for the third annual Planet Pride Festival. Taking place at the Brooklyn Mirage, the festival is set to be one of the biggest LGBTQ+ celebrations of the year again, featuring performances from prominent names in music and entertainment across six parties and three stages.
Building on the resounding success of the festival’s first two years, which saw headline sets from Galantis and Icona Pop, as well as surprise performances by Adam Lambert, Jess Glynn, Kim Petras and VINCINT, this year promises to once again be a highlight of Pride Month with even more surprises planned, including a very special surprise pop star appearance.
Tickets for the festival are on sale now and can be purchased on the Planet Pride Festival website. For more information on the festival and the full lineup of performers, visit planetpride.com.
Saturday, June 29, 2024
Duck Sauce
Aluna
Dombresky
Kaleena Zanders
Sigala
Tiffany Pollard (DJ Debut)
Ty Sunderland
Anne Louise
Aron
Ben Bakson
Filipe Guerra
House of Xtravaganza
Heidi Laeden
Nina Flowers
Star Amersasu
Amerlux
Cartfish
Leo Scheck
Mascfish
Rob Ventura
With performances by:
Andy Bell of Erasure
& Super Surprise Popstar
