Theater Composer Marcus Hummon Releases New Single 'Letter to the World'

Acclaimed GRAMMY-winning songwriter and recording artist Marcus Hummon has released his latest single, "Letter To The World,", continuing his acclaimed Songs For Emily project inspired by the poetry of Emily Dickinson. The track features celebrated roots musician Darrell Scott on lap steel and vocals. The full LP will be released this spring via his son, Levi Hummon's, 3686 Records.

"Letter To The World" follows Hummon's Songs For Emily EP released late last year, which reimagined several of Dickinson's most iconic works through a contemporary musical lens. The project has already garnered critical praise for its emotional depth and literary ambition. The new LP will expand on that vision, deepening Hummon's exploration of Dickinson's enduring voice and poetic mystique.

The EP featured the haunting and beautiful "I Dwell in Possibility" with Mary Chapin Carpenter, as well as Hummon's musical interpretations of "Because I Could Not Stop For Death," "Hope Is The Thing With Feathers," "A Narrow Fellow In The Grass," "Wild Nights," and "I Never Saw A Moor."

"Emily Dickinson's poetry speaks with clarity and resonance to this day," says Hummon. "I hope this project introduces her words to listeners in a new and heartfelt way. I aimed to interpret her genius through music, to create an experience that honors both her lyrical gifts and her profound spiritual insight."

With a long and celebrated career writing hits like "Bless The Broken Road" (Rascal Flatts), "Cowboy Take Me Away"(The Chicks), and "Born to Fly" (Sara Evans), Hummon turns his pen toward one of America's most treasured poets. Songs For Emily bridges the worlds of country, folk, and literary tradition, offering a new and unexpected look at Dickinson's timeless language.

About Marcus Hummon

Marcus Hummon, a Grammy winner and 2019 inductee into the Nashville Songwriter's Hall of Fame, has enjoyed a multifaceted career as a songwriter, recording artist, multi-instrumentalist, composer, playwright, and author. His songs span genres including Pop, R&B, gospel, and notably country music, where he has penned some of the genre's most iconic tracks. He has earned 7 BMI Awards and 5 BMI #1 Awards. Notable works include Rascal Flatts' "Bless The Broken Road," The Dixie Chick's "Cowboy Take Me Away" and "Ready To Run," Sara Evans' "Born To Fly," Tim McGraw's "One Of These Days," and Wynonna Judd's "Only Love." Recently, Hummon co-wrote "Yet To Be" on Rhiannon Giddens' Grammy-nominated album "You're The One."

Hummon has also made significant contributions to theatre, writing and producing six musicals and two operas. His most recent opera, "Favorite Son" (2022), was nominated for a Regional Emmy, and his musical "American Prophet" (2022), about Frederick Douglass, premiered to sold-out audiences and rave reviews. This production was nominated for six Helen Hayes Awards and is slated for a Broadway run.

As a recording artist, Hummon released the critically acclaimed "All In Good Time" in 1995, and the duo album "Supernatural" with Stuart Adamson as 'The Raphaels' in 1998. He has also scored two films: "Lost Boy Home" (2013) and "The Last Songwriter" (2017), both of which received awards.

Comments