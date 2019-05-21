Twen Shares Second-Ever Single, Plus New Music Video for HOLY RIVER

Nashville by-way-of Boston DIY punk scene band Twen recently released a massive debut single "Waste" which earned praise from the likes of NPR, Stereogum,Paste, Brooklyn Vegan, Uproxx, Under The Radar and more. They also announced their signing to Frenchkiss, and are about to embark on a support tour with White Reaper. Today, they share another new track, the stunning "Holy River" which was written as an ode to Nashville and its nature after the band moved there from Boston. Check out the song here and watch the music video for it here:

Having released nothing more than a live EP from the band's debut performance in a Boston basement, Twen - lead by Jane Fitzsimmons and guitarist Ian Jones - has been re-defining what a touring band looks like in an age of homogeneous pop crafted for streaming consumption. The band has been on the road non-stop touring for the past two years, perfecting a raw and mesmerizing live show - a feat few bands can muster without a proper release. With DIY at the core of the band's ethos, the two Twen masterminds have run Airbnbs while touring, played in exchange for skydiving, screen printed self-designed merch items by hand, and booked their own tours. With touring now defining how a rock band can earn keep in 2019, Twen represents a refreshing antidote in an increasingly digital world.

Though unabashedly indie rock, Twen's songs genre-bend from shoe-gaze-sized walls of sound to Beatle-esque call-and-response vocal harmonies. While Jones' delicate finger-picking patterns ring through fuzz and distortion, combining folk roots with in-your-face rock; Fitzsimmons' voice weaves through guitar lines with Cocteau Twin's inspired flair, giving breath of ethereal mysticism to any club show. The often fragmented and stream-of-consciousness lyrics are intensified by countless infectious melodies that are as timeless as they are simple.

Stay tuned for more news from Twen, including further details on their TBA debut album: https://www.twenband.com

Tour dates

6/13: Toledo, OH - Ottawa Tavern*

6/14: Lansing, MI - The Loft*

6/15: Lakewood, OH - Mahall's*

6/16: Buffalo, NY - Rec Room*

6/18: Lancaster, PA - The Kaleidoscope*

6/19: Asbury Park, NJ - The Wonder Bar*

6/20: Brooklyn, NY - Union Pool (headline) ^

6/21: Amityville, NY - Amityville Music Hall*

6/22: Somerville, MA - Once Ballroom

6/23: Baltimore, MD - Ottobar*

6/25: Raleigh, NC - Kings*

6/26: Asheville, NC - The Mothlight*

6/27: Athens, GA - Rooftop@ Georgia Theatre

6/29: Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall*

6/30: Chicago, IL - Sleeping Village

* with White Reaper

^ with special guests Miss June

Photo Credit: Alexa Viscius





