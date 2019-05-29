Twain Announces Tour Dates with Deer Tick

Twain has announced new tour dates supporting Deer Tick on the 'Road to Newport' (Folk Festival) at the end of July. The shows come among a busy summer for Twain, who will be on the road with The Milk Carton Kids, Ryley Walker and Langhorne Slim from June to August; the full itinerary is below.

Twain shared a double EP at the beginning of 2019, the project's sophomore release on reputed Austin-based indie, Keeled Scales. Titled 2 E.P.s , the 13-track collection is an intimate look into Twain songwriter Mt. Davidson's recording history. It was preceded by Twain's label debut Rare Feeling, which earned substantial critical praise and expansive touring demand, including a coveted slot at Newport Folk Festival.

TWAIN LIVE

June 18 | Millvale, PA at Mr. Smalls Theatre

June 19 | New Haven, CT at College Street Music Hall

June 20 | Port Washington, NY at Landmark on Main St.

June 21 | Portsmouth, NH at The Music Hall

June 22 | Brooklyn, NY at ACLU Benefit @ Trans-Pecos

June 23 | Northampton, MA at Academy of Music Theatre

July 19 | South Burlington, VT at Higher Ground

July 20 | Woodstock, NY at Levon Helm Studios

July 22 | Wakefield, RI at Ocean Mist

August 09 | Portland, ME at Port City Music Hall

August 12 | Holyoke, MA at Gateway City Arts

August 13 | Asbury Park, NJ at Asbury Lanes

August 15 | Amagansett, NY at The Stephen Talkhouse

---

6/18-23 with The Milk Carton Kids, except 6/22

6/22 with Ryley Walker, et al

7/19-22 with Deer Tick

8/9-15 with Langhorne Slim

Press Image by Harrison Anderson





Related Articles View More Music Stories