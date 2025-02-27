Tunnel Drops West Coast Tour Dates Ahead of SXSW Debut

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Indie rock powerhouse Tunnel has announced a West Coast Tour where she will perform songs from her latest project, Ampersand EP, out Friday, February 28. The tour weaves through her South by Southwest debut this March making stops in Arizona, Texas and California. Tickets are available online here and at the door.

Drawing influence from artists like Liz Phair, My Bloody Valentine and Knifeplay, classically trained violinist Natasha Janfaza’s project Tunnel is an eternal scream into the void — wrapped in pretty melodies.

Blending shoegaze, grunge, and raw, evocative storytelling, Tunnel crafts a sound that is equal parts melodic, raw, and cathartic on her latest project as she explores themes of confidence, love, and emotional detachment mixed with immersive textures and an unapologetic embrace of distortion.

Pre-Save Ampersand EP Here which features Joe Lally (Fugazi) on the title track, while Brendan Canty (Fugazi) lays down drums throughout.

Tunnel West Coast Tour Dates

March 6, 2025 - Phoenix, AZ - Olla Olla Crepes

March 7, 2025 -Tucson, AZ - Splinter Collective

March 8, 2025 - El Paso, TX - The Asylum

March 9, 2025 - San Antonio, TX - Lonesome Rome

March 11, 2025 - Austin, TX - Arnold House *Unofficial Showcase

March 12, 2025 - Austin, TX - Low Down Lounge * Official Showcase

March 19, 2025 - Los Angeles, CA - Genghis Cohen

