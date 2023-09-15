Troye Sivan to Release New Single 'Got Me Started' Next Week

Troye Sivan will release the second single from his new album, Something To Give Each Other, on September 20.

Sivan began releasing the new song, "Got Me Started," recently on his TikTok. It is now available for pre-save here. Listen to a preview of the "RUSH" follow-up song below!

"FREEDOM. LUST. LOVE. FINALLY! GOT ME STARTED - SEPTEMBER 20," Sivan shared in a new post on X.

Listen to a preview of "Got Me Started" here:

He wrote the songs for the new album with Oscar Görres (Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Sam Smith), Ian Kirkpatrick (Dua Lipa, Britney Spears), Leland (Selena Gomez, Ava Max) and Styalz Fuego (Khalid, Imagine Dragons). Something To Give Each Other is now available for pre-order HERE in vinyl, CD, digital and cassette formats alongside exclusive merchandise and fan packs.

Twenty-two billion streams and 10 million adjusted albums sold worldwide are milestones only a few artists can claim. Doing it by age 27 is another thing entirely. Throw in a range of standout roles in Hollywood features, high fashion collabs, runway appearances and a combined social audience of over 20 million and the list really boils down to one person – Troye Sivan.

Raised in Perth, Australia, Sivan set the world on fire with a pair of EPs – 2014’s TRXYE and 2015’s Wild. With his debut album Blue Neighbourhood, sophomore album Bloom and the 2020 EP In A Dream as well as a slew of singles and collaborations in between, Sivan has firmly established himself as a global icon in the worlds of pop music, fashion and LGBTQI+ representation.

Sivan has recently featured in campaigns for Cartier, YSL Beauty, Calvin Klein and Beyoncé’s Ivy Park, and appeared in The Weeknd & Sam Levinson’s “The Idol” for HBO, alongside Lily-Rose Depp, BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Abel himself. He will also soon be launching Tsu Lange Yor, an independent luxury lifestyle collection of fragrances and art-driven objects.

Photo Credit: Stuart Winecoff