Troye Sivan Releases New Single 'Angel Baby'

"Angel Baby," Troye Sivan's first new solo song of 2021, is out today, coming one year after the release of his acclaimed 2020 EP, "In A Dream".

Written by Troye Sivan, Jason Evigan, Michael Pollack, Sarah Hudson and JHart, "Angel Baby" is an intimate ballad, full of yearning and romance, realized in cinematic 90s synth glory.

"'Angel Baby' is my crack at an adoring, doting, love struck, mega pop, gay, power ballad. I thought we needed a few more of those," says Troye Sivan.

Troye makes his return to the stage tonight, giving "Angel Baby" its debut live performance at New York City's Terminal 5 as part of MTV & Extra Gum Present: Push to the VMAs.

"You," Troye's recent collaboration with Regard and Tate McRae, has become a top 10 hit at Top 40 radio, marking his highest-charting single at the format. The track, which climbed to the No. 1 position on Billboard's Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart, has amassed over 200 million combined global streams.

In his career to date, Troye has amassed over 10 billion combined global streams. His sophomore album, Bloom (Capitol Records), was named as one of the best albums of 2018 by critics at Rolling Stone, The Guardian, USA Today, Billboard, OUT, NPR Music and numerous other publications, with TIME saying, "Troye Sivan is the perfect pop star."

His numerous awards include a Billboard Music Awards trophy, three MTV Europe Music awards and two GLAAD Media wins. "Revelation," his collaboration with Jónsi for the film Boy Erased - which Troye co-starred in - was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Original Song - Motion Picture and shortlisted for an Oscar. "Louder Than Bombs," a track Troye co-wrote, is featured on the BTS album Map of The Soul:7, which debuted at #1 in the U.S., Korea, Australia and around the world in 2020.

Listen to the new single here: