Trojan Records Announce Free Summer Soundclash Virtual Festival

The world's largest reggae music label Trojan Records have announced details of their free Summer Soundclash Virtual Festival set to mark the first day of summer this coming Saturday 20th June from 2pm (UK Time). Complete with music, cookery and fun for the whole family to enjoy, the event has been curated to bring a little Caribbean sunshine to viewers' lives in light of recent news and features an allstar array of reggae artists and DJ's.

A record label that's entire ethos is built around celebrating the incredible and diverse array of black musical talent that have enriched and shaped our musical landscape, Trojan Records are the label behind some of the most poignant reggae artists such as Desmond Dekker, John Holt, Marcia Griffiths and Dennis Brown, whose music acts as a universal language to be enjoyed by all. Trojan Records Summer Soundclash Virtual Festival unites music lovers from across the globe and will showcase some of the reggae music scenes most renowned names for one day of music, culture and sunshine as well as food and drink segments.

Don Letts, Trojan Sound System, Rhoda Dakar, Suns of Dub, Reggae Roast ft Natty Campbell, Janet Kay, Gardna, Susan Cadogan, Basil Gabbidon (Steel Pulse), Kiko Bun, DubPistols DJ Set and Shabba Party takeover ft Pharaoh G will all perform live throughout the day hosted by Capital Xtra DJ Ras Kwame. Summer Soundclash will be streamed live from the roof terrace of The Prince of Wales in Brixton as well as games and cookout sessions being broadcast for all ages to enjoy. Adhering to the current social distancing rules and accessed via all Trojan Records social platforms from 2pm - 10pm the event will close with a live after party broadcast directly from the Caribbean!

Reggae fans tuning in can expect to hear iconic hits from the iconic Trojan repertoire such as Desmond Dekker's 'Israelites', 'Liquidator' by Harry J Allstars, '54-46 Was My Number' by The Maytals, 'Long Shot Kick De Bucket' by The Pioneers, 'Hurt So Good' by Susan Cadogan, 'The Tide Is High' by John Holt and many more.

With a raffle being hosted every hour, attendees have the opportunity to win an assortment of prizes which include official Ska and Soul Trojan merch, limited edition orange vinyl from Music and Vinyl, original Trojan test pressings, Damson speakers and tickets to some of the biggest reggae festivals taking place in 2021.

Throughout the day Trojan Records will also be asking viewers to donate to UK and Caribbean based charities that support causes important to the label such as Color of Change (Black Lives Matter), Children of the Caribbean and The Music Venues Trust, with a percentage of the latter going directly to the performers on the day.

Fans and viewers can stream the event for free across their chosen social media platform. The festival content will remain on YouTube for those unable to tap into the live stream in realtime and will be pushed out to a global audience on social despite being broadcast from the UK. Stay tuned for more information on the lineup and set times.

