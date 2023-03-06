Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Trilingual Rapper Saint Levant Releases 'From Gaza, With Love' EP

Trilingual Rapper Saint Levant Releases 'From Gaza, With Love' EP

The track was released on his own label, 2048. 

Mar. 06, 2023  

22-year-old trilingual singer/rapper, Saint Levant's releases his debut EP From Gaza, With Love independently on his own label, 2048.

The EP release follows the viral success of "Very Few Friends," a cheeky, lyrical love song in which "lover boy Levant" flows effortlessly in French, Arabic, and English over jazzy guitar and deep percussion. Gen Z's new heartthrob draws on early-2000s R&B, Arabic trap music, and Franco-Arabic rap as he invites global listeners to embrace Middle Eastern culture.

Born in Jerusalem and currently residing in Los Angeles, Saint Levant (French for "holy rising") is the son of a French-Algerian mother and a Palestinian-Serbian father. Raised between Gaza and Amman as a child of the Palestinian diaspora, he fuses English, French and Arabic to offer a unique, shape-shifting take on contemporary pop music.

With his newfound fame, multilingual ability, and complex worldview, From Gaza, With Love introduces listeners into Saint Levant's sonic universe: a futuristic yet nostalgic space. Following in the footsteps of few of today's most successful independent artists (Bad Bunny, Brent Faiyaz) and reflecting the trajectory of the music industry, Saint Levant has also launched his own label, 2048 Recordings.

Listen to the new single here:



Kip Moore Maps Out DAMN LOVE WORLD TOUR Photo
Kip Moore Maps Out DAMN LOVE WORLD TOUR
Multi-PLATINUM singer/songwriter Kip Moore is mapping out his DAMN LOVE WORLD TOUR today, announcing his headlining fall tour in the U.S. with special guests The Cadillac Three, hot on the heels of the announcement of his fifth studio album DAMN LOVE. Check out the extensive list of tour dates now!
The Menzingers Share Bright New Single Bad Actors Photo
The Menzingers Share Bright New Single 'Bad Actors'
Revered Pennsylvania punk rock band The Menzingers share an upbeat new single, “Bad Actors.” Chosen by the Philadelphia Eagles as part of the official ‘Eagles Gameday Series Soundtrack’, the song was played in stadium and was also featured on the team’s socials leading up to the Super Bowl, further cementing the band’s hometown roots.
We Dont Ride Llamas Announce Multiple SXSW Showcases Photo
We Don't Ride Llamas Announce Multiple SXSW Showcases
Austin-based Afro-rockers, queer band and Gen Z siblings, We Don't Ride Llamas, are officially returning to SXSW in 2023 with not one, but two, official showcases -- plus a bonus unofficial showcase. The official showcases are at Latchkey on Wednesday, March 15th and Sheraton BackYARD on Thursday, March 16th.
Minneapolis Indie-Rock Trio YAM HAUS Release New Single Rafters Photo
Minneapolis Indie-Rock Trio YAM HAUS Release New Single 'Rafters'
As one of the newest additions to Big Loud Rock’s roster, Yam Haus’ search for authenticity has found the perfect home with its catchy blend of indie-rock that serves up the unforgettable hooks the band has become known for. Yam Haus have also announced a number of U.S. headline appearances for the spring.

From This Author - Michael Major


Lily Rose Joins Sam Hunt for Summer 'On The Outskirts' Tour 2023Lily Rose Joins Sam Hunt for Summer 'On The Outskirts' Tour 2023
March 6, 2023

Produced by Live Nation, the SUMMER ON THE OUTSKIRTS Tour with special guests Rose and Brett Young kicks off on July 6 in Hartford, Conn. and runs across the country with stops including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Detroit, Mountain View, New York City, Orange Beach, Raleigh and St. Louis.
VIDEO: Apple TV+ Shares SILO Series First LookVIDEO: Apple TV+ Shares SILO Series First Look
March 6, 2023

The ensemble cast starring alongside Ferguson includes Common (“The Chi”), Emmy-nominee Harriet Walter (“Succession”), Chinaza Uche (“Dickinson”), Avi Nash (“The Walking Dead”), Critics Choice Award and NAACP winner David Oyelowo (“Selma”), Emmy-nominee Rashida Jones (“Parks and Recreation”), and more. Watch the video teaser now!
Hardy Extends Headline Run With the mockingbird & the Crow Fall TourHardy Extends Headline Run With the mockingbird & the Crow Fall Tour
March 6, 2023

Announcing the next leg of his sold-out the mockingbird & THE CROW Tour, Big Loud Records rule breaker HARDY is headed back out on the road this fall, bringing reigning CMA New Artist and Female Vocalist of the Year Lainey Wilson and buzzy Sony Music Nashville signing Dylan Marlowe along for an unforgettable ride.
Photos: Keith Urban Electrifies Packed House at Grand Opening of New Las Vegas ResidencyPhotos: Keith Urban Electrifies Packed House at Grand Opening of New Las Vegas Residency
March 6, 2023

From the first notes to the last, Urban showed why he is one of the best live performers of any musical genre. The night featured a host of his #1s, including “Somewhere In My Car,” “Somebody Like You,” “Blue Ain’t Your Color' and “Wasted Time,” as well as songs never played before, and some not played live in nearly a decade. Check out photos now!
Lenny Kravitz To Deliver 'In Memoriam' Performance During 95th OscarsLenny Kravitz To Deliver 'In Memoriam' Performance During 95th Oscars
March 6, 2023

GRAMMY-winning musician Lenny Kravitz will deliver the “In Memoriam” performance at the 95th Oscars, executive producers and showrunners Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner, and executive producer Molly McNearney announced. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, “The Oscars” will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide.
share