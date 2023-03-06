Trilingual Rapper Saint Levant Releases 'From Gaza, With Love' EP

22-year-old trilingual singer/rapper, Saint Levant's releases his debut EP From Gaza, With Love independently on his own label, 2048.

The EP release follows the viral success of "Very Few Friends," a cheeky, lyrical love song in which "lover boy Levant" flows effortlessly in French, Arabic, and English over jazzy guitar and deep percussion. Gen Z's new heartthrob draws on early-2000s R&B, Arabic trap music, and Franco-Arabic rap as he invites global listeners to embrace Middle Eastern culture.

Born in Jerusalem and currently residing in Los Angeles, Saint Levant (French for "holy rising") is the son of a French-Algerian mother and a Palestinian-Serbian father. Raised between Gaza and Amman as a child of the Palestinian diaspora, he fuses English, French and Arabic to offer a unique, shape-shifting take on contemporary pop music.

With his newfound fame, multilingual ability, and complex worldview, From Gaza, With Love introduces listeners into Saint Levant's sonic universe: a futuristic yet nostalgic space. Following in the footsteps of few of today's most successful independent artists (Bad Bunny, Brent Faiyaz) and reflecting the trajectory of the music industry, Saint Levant has also launched his own label, 2048 Recordings.

