Trey Triple A Released a New Song Ahead of His New EP Coming This July

Last week, Trey Triple A dropped a fire new track for us and it's a summer hit! "Fix My Faucet" featuring DNA Picasso is now available to stream and download.



The last time we heard from Trey Triple A, he released the "Designer Dreams" video. "Fix My Faucet" is the first single from Trey's upcoming project, Drip Sold Separately, available sometime this July. The song shows us a different side to Trey in that he doesn't sing in his signature melodic style on this track at all.

Listen on your favorite streaming platform here!

"I had no intention on releasing this song. Like at all," he revealed. The hook came to him randomly one day while he cleaned his kitchen. "I had just turned off the sink and it kept dripping, so the first thing that came to mind was 'I need to fix my faucet, it's drippin, I can't stop it.' I ran with it. I recorded the song the same day I wrote it but I wasn't feeling it in the sense that I didn't really like the delivery I chose. So I never planned to release it."

Trey Triple A performed the song when he opened for Blueface in Denver and after hearing the hook, his videographer, Nate "Nuckfate" Barnes, convinced him that it was fire. Trey sent him the track and, by chance, DNA Picasso was present when Barnes previewed it. "They both called me ecstatic about the song," Trey said.



DNA Picasso wanted in. "Our videographer basically leaked the song to me," he laughed. "I told Trey I wanted to get on it and had an open verse, so the next day I hopped on it...I wasn't even supposed to hear the song tho," DNA added.



"I felt it was perfect," Trey continued. "I was skeptical at first just because I didn't like the song, but I figured, if they feel this way about it, it must be something special."

Trey Triple A is a hip-hop/rap artist based in Denver, CO. As a former member of the hip hip duo, KenandRyu, he introduced the world to his unique artistic perpesctive. He's a style icon in the making and his music strikes it's chord in a melodic position between hip-hop and Pop/R&B.



He entered the world with remarkable talent along with various health issues that greatly affect his everyday life. He calls himself a "miracle baby". Being considered legally disabled, Trey's overcome some of life's biggest obstacles and despite any setbacks, he continues to press toward his goals. "I have had 20 surgeries in my 20 years of life. Doctors told my parents I wouldn't live to see 14. On top of that I was expected to be still born... so I definitely look at myself as my number one inspiration."



Born into a biracial family full of music lovers, Trey grew up listening to all kinds of music, so his creative influences come from all kinds of backgrounds. His debut release, 2018's Table For One showed his versatility and he followed it up with his most impressive body of work to date, Room 3a. His finesse bleeds through any song he releases and his sense of style can't be replicated. In 2018, he served as a brand ambassador for INFATUÉ clothing and his plan to release his own line sometime in the future became a little more clear.



Trey Triple A's unique voice and point of view position him as a champion for artistic souls who don't necessarily fit the hip-hop cookie cutter. His music keeps you dancing he surprises his fans with new talents everytime he releases new material.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You