Trey Songz Releases New Visual For '2020 Riots: How Many Times'

Multi-platinum R&B superstar Trey Songz has announced the release of a brand new companion visual for his recent single, "2020 Riots: How Many Times." Watch the official video now, via Trey Songz's official YouTube channel below!

The video is a compilation of footage shot by various contributors from Trey's recent Black Lives Matter weekend in his hometown of Virginia, during Father's Day Weekend (6/19 - 6/21). Contributors include Mel D Cole (Still Photos), Domico Phillips (Video Footage), BIG NAT (Video Footage), Mike Street (Video Footage), Kelly G (Video Footage), AC Smalls (Video Footage) and Tyrell Clayton (Video Footage).

In releasing the song last month, Trey used his voice to shed light on the injustices faced in the black community at the hands of police brutality and institutionalized racism with the striking single. The compelling melody premiered on D-Nice's Instagram Live and was met with a round of praise from viewers. A portion of the proceeds from the release of this dynamic single directly benefit both Black Lives Matter and the Community Justice Exchange's National Bail Fund Network. Shortly after its release, Trey participated in the groundbreaking "Bear Witness, Take Action" campaign with a standout live performance of the record. Earlier this year, he released the acclaimed melodic single, "Back Home (Feat. Summer Walker)." The superstar collaboration marked Trey's first release of the year and was widely met with praise from fans worldwide; listen to the record now HERE.

The late Atlantic Records founder, Ahmet Ertegun, once hailed Trey Songz as one of "the most promising R&B artists we have had since we started the company 60 years ago" and he has undoubtedly proved him to be correct. Since making his recording debut in 2005, the GRAMMY® Award-nominated singer, actor, entrepreneur and Virginia native has patiently and artfully crafted some of the most acclaimed and compelling R&B music of the modern era, earning countless fans and cumulative sales well over 25 million singles and albums. Trey's first two Songbook Entertainment/Atlantic albums, I GOTTA MAKE IT (2005) and TREY DAY (2007), yielded a trio of top 10 singles, including "Girl Tonight," "Last Time," and "Can't Help But Wait." He later followed up with READY (2009), PASSION, PAIN & PLEASURE (2010), the triumphant #1 RIAA gold-certified CHAPTER V (2012), TRIGGA (2014) - which debuted at #1 on the Billboard charts - and TREMAINE THE ALBUM (2017). Since his arrival, the R&B sensation has achieved three GRAMMY® Award nominations, landed back-to-back #1 debuts on the Billboard 200 and staunchly carried a tradition of classic R&B into the 21st century. He has seduced sold out audiences everywhere around the globe, earning the nicknames "Mr. Steal Your Girl" and the man who "invented sex" by crooning with irresistible and inimitable passion. The multi-faceted entertainer has also taken over the big screen in blockbusters such as Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D, Baggage Claim, and Lionsgate/WWE Studios/Codeblack Films' Blood Brothers.

2019 saw Trey marking the 10th anniversary of his landmark third album, READY, with a very special deluxe edition. READY: 10 YEAR ANNIVERSARY is available now at all music retailers and streaming services. Currently boasting worldwide streams in excess of 640 million, READY reached #3 on the overall SoundScan/Billboard 200 upon its August 31st, 2009 release and was eventually certified platinum by the RIAA for sales exceeding 1 million. Named among the "Best Contemporary R&B Album" nominees at the 52nd Annual Grammy Awards, the album includes a stunning series of singles, including "I Need A Girl," Trey & Drake's gold certified "Successful," "LOL :-) (Feat. Gucci Mane and Soulja Boy Tell 'Em)," "Neighbors Know My Name," the top 10, 2x platinum favorite, "Say Aah," and the #1 smash, "I Invented Sex (Feat. Drake)."

Related Articles View More Music Stories