Trey Anastasio Details Free Livestream of Upcoming Beacon Run

Trey Anastasio has announced plans for a free livestream webcast of his upcoming three-night run at New York City’s legendary Beacon Theatre, celebrating the fifth anniversary of his historic 2020 The Beacon Jams residency.

Set for November 28–30, the sold-out shows, which will benefit the Divided Sky Foundation, will be available to livestream via here and here starting each night at 8 pm (ET). Fan donations are encouraged, with proceeds benefitting the Divided Sky Foundation. Founded by Anastasio in 2020, Divided Sky Foundation offers compassionate, affordable residential care to those struggling with addiction.

Fans who donate online will be able to send messages to Anastasio and Divided Sky Foundation, in the tradition of the original Beacon Jams.

The upcoming Beacon Theatre run will feature Anastasio in a range of formats each night, including performances with the Trey Anastasio Band and the return of the Rescue Squad Strings. All three shows are sold out, with ticket sales also benefiting DSF.

Streamed for free over eight consecutive Fridays during the height of COVID-19, 2020’s The Beacon Jams found Anastasio reimagining music from across his 42-year career through a mix of acoustic and electric performances, unexpected collaborations, interactive moments with the home audience, and more.

The virtual residency saw fans contribute more than $1.2 million to help open a recovery center dedicated to treating those affected by alcoholism and addiction. Through their generosity, the Divided Sky Residential Recovery Program was born. Opened in November 2023 in Ludlow, VT, Divided Sky is rooted in the 12 Steps, Emotional Sobriety, and mindfulness. Divided Sky addresses the root causes of addiction and never turns away anyone due to financial need.

“The Beacon Jams shows were the most artistically satisfying thing I’ve ever worked on,” Anastasio reflects. “They meant so much to everyone involved — not just the audience, but the musicians as well. Everyone was hungry for music and connection, and somehow we found a way to create community in the middle of such a messed-up, isolating moment. Even the name felt meaningful — like we were shining a searchlight into the fog and manifesting something positive out of something so negative.

“At the time, addiction and alcoholism numbers were climbing, and there we were celebrating this dream of creating a sober retreat that could truly help. Now, five years later, that dream is a fully functioning facility doing incredible work. I’ve never been part of anything so pure in its intent. Musically, it was the pinnacle of my career because it combined everything I’ve ever done — Phish, TAB, my solo acoustic work, and the more orchestral projects. My hope is to bring that same spirit of openness and inclusiveness to these three anniversary shows.”

ABOUT TREY ANASTASIO:

Composer/guitarist/vocalist Trey Anastasio's career spans across genres and disciplines, including rock, classical, musical theatre, and more. Anastasio has received three GRAMMY® Award nominations and, in 2013, received a Tony Award nomination honoring his work co-writing the score for the Broadway musical Hands on a Hardbody. An accomplished composer and arranger, Anastasio has performed his original compositions with numerous symphonies, including The New York Philharmonic, The National Symphony Orchestra, The Los Angeles Philharmonic, The Boston Pops, and many more.