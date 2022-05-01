Trans Nonbinary Artist and Advocated Miki Ratsula Kicks Off Tour and Releases New Remix

Miki Ratsula recently kicked off their first ever national tour, on a bill with friends Lauren Sanderson and Jordy - see all upcoming tour dates below. The Southern California-based nonbinary singer, songwriter and producer is on the road in support of their stunning debut album i owe it to myself, out now via Nettwerk. Today, they share a remix of their song "reeboks" by rising Australian artist St. South. "I absolutely loved working on this remix for Miki," notes St. South. "I knew I wanted to create a vocally driven and harmony heavy remix. The melodies were a treat to work with and I really hope my take does it justice!"

Listen to "reeboks (St. South Remix)" here: https://mikiratsula.ffm.to/reeboksstsouthremix.

i owe it to myself is a testament to self-love and a gift to anyone seeking the same, and sees Miki at their most vulnerable and fully realized. Ratsula has built a sizable audience by openly and honestly welcoming people into their world. Their deeply intimate record touches on mental health, loss, love, and everything in between. The album is an acoustic pop dream guided by Miki's lush, lofi-inspired production that captures the full emotional seesaw that rocks between youth and adulthood.

The album's singles - which have received praise and playlisting by the likes of Billboard Pride, them., Under the Radar, PopMatters, and more - include the original version of "reeboks"; their ode to sweet love, "sugarcane"; the raw, personal single "second" which deals with their fears and anxiety around getting top surgery last year; "i walked a mile in my room" which discusses their mental health struggles and its impact on the people close to them; and "suffocate," their powerful track that they recorded with Sanderson and released in the fall of 2021.

Miki uses their platform to candidly document their life: from coming out to getting top surgery to their mental health journey. It's the kind of storytelling that listeners, especially young queer kids, crave and deserve. "I just want to be the artist I needed growing up," says Miki, and that's exactly who they've become on this heartfelt and impressive debut record. Throughout the record, Miki effortlessly floats between R&B slow jams and acoustic numbers laced with sensual groove, and some of the album's more powerful moments exist in the soft, nostalgic spaces in between, which often deal with the pain that lives behind closed doors.

Look for Miki on the road now, and more from them very soon!

MIKI RATSULA TOUR DATES

Fri, Apr 29 Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby

Sat, Apr 30 Denver, CO - Marquis

Mon, May 2 St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam

Tue, May 3 Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

Thu, May 5 Toronto, ON - Velvet

Fri, May 6 Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

Sat, May 7 Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe @ Old National Center

Mon, May 9 Philadelphia, PA - Foundry

Thu, May 12 New York, NY - Irving Plaza

Fri, May 13 Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

Sat, May 14 Washington DC - 9:30 Club

Mon, May 16 Carborro, NC - Cat's Cradle

Tue, May 17 Nashville, TN - Mercy Lounge

Wed, May 18 Atlanta, GA - The Loft

Fri, May 20 Houston, TX - House of Blues

Sat, May 21 Dallas, TX - House of Blues

Mon, May 23 Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

Wed, May 25 Los Angeles, CA - El Rey

Thu, May 26 San Francisco, CA - Cafe Du Nord

*all tour dates supporting Lauren Sanderson

