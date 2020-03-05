Trace Mountains Shares New Single 'Rock & Roll' And Announces Spring Tour Dates

Trace Mountains (aka LVL UP's Dave Benton) shared "Rock & Roll," the new single from his new album, Lost In The Country. FLOOD Magazine, who premiered the song and profiled Benton today, is saying "'Rock & Roll' deals with some pretty heavy existential concepts while remaining tonally very calm," addressing "broader themes of identity and purpose swirling around impressively calm instrumentation from a full backing band." Lost In The Country is available for pre-order now and due April 10th via Lame-O Records.

Of the song, Benton says "I wanted to write a song about rock & roll. One of our favorite bands to listen to in the van is AC/DC, and we made a playlist of songs about being a rocker. I don't know if this really turned out how I imagined it would - I might have liked a little more machismo. For some reason, I couldn't just write a simple song about rocking. Maybe it's revealing of what kind of a rock band Trace Mountains is. We did manage to get a few guitar solos in there though, my favorite of which was played by New York blues guitarist Stew Cutler at the end of the song."

Additionally, Trace Mountains have announced a spring tour that kicks off on May 8th at Brooklyn, NY's Baby's All Right. All dates below.

Last month month, Trace Mountains announced Lost In The Country, with the album's title track. Of "Lost In The Country," Rolling Stone said "Benton wraps his pastoral pop in a 90s indie warmth that culminates in an ethereal, sax-assisted instrumental coda reminiscent of the War on Drugs," and The FADER said the track finds "Benton consciously channeling Kurt Vile, all stream-of-consciousness lyrics, metronomic backbone, and ambivalent guitars."

TOUR DATES:

5/8 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right

5/9 - Middletown, CT @ MAC 650

5/14 - Albany, NY @ The Linda

5/15 - Burlington, VT @ Burlington City Arts

5/16 - Montreal, QC @ Diving Bell Social Club

5/17 - Toronto, ON @ The Baby G

5/18 - Windsor, ON @ Meteor

5/19 - Fort Wayne, IN @ Brass Rail

5/20 - Chicago, IL @ Subterranean (Downstairs)

5/21 - Cleveland, OH @ Mahall's Locker Room

5/22 - Columbus, OH @ Big Room Bar

5/23 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Roboto Project

5/29 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd Vinyl Cafe

5/30 - Philadelphia, PA @ Ortlieb's

