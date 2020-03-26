Trace Mountains Shares New Single 'Me & May'

Trace Mountains (aka LVL UP's Dave Benton) shared "Me & May," the latest from his new album, Lost In The Country. According to Benton, the song is "a loose story about past-life connections. I wrote it right before we went into the studio to track drums. Our bass player Sean wants to open a café and call it Gasoline Horseys, inspired by the Sparklehorse song and the song is sort of about me & him. I asked my friend Carmen Perry to sing on the track."

Listen below!

Trace Mountains' second record, Lost in the Country, available for pre-order now and due April 10th via Lame-O Records, reflects Benton's need to reconnect with his inner world. Prompted by an urge to access a more authentic voice, Lost in the Country finds Benton digging deeper into candid songwriting.





