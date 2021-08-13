Tony Glausi Releases New Single 'I Could Fall In Love (ft. Charlemagne the Goddess)'

Today, singer, songwriter, trumpeter, and producer Tony Glausi released "I Could Fall In Love (ft. Charlemagne the Goddess)," a new single from Glausi's upcoming full-length EVERYTHING AT ONCE (out September 3rd via Outside In Music). The album has been praised by Sonofmarketing, NYS Music, Soulbounce, Under the Radar, and Ghettoblaster, who said "Glausi evokes his vast inspiration of pop and R&B while remaining uniquely true to himself."

Raised in Portland, Oregon and currently based in New York City, Tony Glausi is widely known for his accomplishments as a trumpet player - but on EVERYTHING AT ONCE, Glausi sheds some of his skin as an instrumentalist and firmly establishes his prowess as a bandleader, producer, songwriter, and singer. The new full-length features straight-to-the-gut pop jams and R&B-influenced tunes that take inspiration from a bevy of sources. Along with "I Could Fall In Love (ft. Charlemagne the Goddess)," so far Tony's released the singles "The Ominous Blue (ft. Braxton Cook)," "Lot of Enough (ft. Luca Max)" and "Jada Jada."

"Writing EVERYTHING AT ONCE, I felt like the project wasn't about me. It wasn't about Tony, the trumpet player. I just wanted to make fing songs," Glausi explains. "I sing on three of them, but I just wanted to produce the music and ultimately let my collaborators shine," he adds. Guests on EVERYTHING AT ONCE include singer/saxophonist Braxton Cook, Latin GRAMMY-nominated Nana Mendoza, Brooklyn-based singer Elysse, rapper Charlemagne the Goddess, and UK vocalist Max Milner.

EVERYTHING AT ONCE is a cinematic full-length production brimming with confidence, introducing Tony Glausi the polymath. "Coming out of high school and studying music in college, I was pretty fixated on jazz trumpet playing, and my earlier releases were heavily oriented around improvisation and swing," Glausi explains. "But as I continue to write and explore new sounds, I feel like I get closer and closer to my true voice, one record at a time." EVERYTHING AT ONCE is an album of places, faces, and interactions. Quite simply, Tony Glausi has created a mixtape to his life, thanks, in part, to his willingness to try anything. "The album is literally a two year snapshot of my life. Each story is like a scene from a film, or I guess 10 different films" Glausi concludes.

EVERYTHING AT ONCE will be released September 3rd on Outside In Music.

Photo Credit: Sofia Alvarez