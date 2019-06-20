Tongan Songstress Analea Brown Drops New Music Video LIE TO ME

Rising Tongan songstress Analea Brown has just released a sultry new music video for her catchy song "Lie to Me" on Thursday, June 20th! The standout track is off Analea's new album Queendom, which debuted at #2 on the Billboard Reggae Charts, and was released via tastemaker label Mensch House Records. Reggae beats, soulful vocals and loving lyrics about self-acceptance make up the album.



"Lie to Me" is a reggae infused love song about loyalty and devotion. Analea sings, "You ain't gotta lie to me, to love me." A visually tantalizing video, Analea sings and dances in chic clothes and jewelry from a lush mansion all the way to the desert. You can see the new video here, premiering on PopMatters now!

Watch the video here:





For some, the name Analea might be new, but her songwriting and music industry history runs deep with credits on Sammy Johnson's #1 iTunes hit 'Still Wanna Be Your Lover,' writing for 5th Harmony's Dinah Jane's first two singles before auditioning for X-factor, she co-wrote one of the best reviewed songs on iTunes for 'The Jets' 25th reunion album 'Believe in Love,' and is partially responsible for Tenelle's track 'For The Lovers', hitting #1 on iTunes and Billboard charts. Her live performances are also not to be missed and she has graced tours with GRAMMY winners Morgan Heritage, GRAMMY nominees Common Kings, Sammy Johnson, FIJI, and more.



Analea explains the inspiration behind her new video, ""Lie To Me" is inspired by our relationships and the little unnecessary lies we may sometimes tell each other, reminding our partners just to be real with us in the lyrics. The song isn't a threat to leave, but rather one person telling the other - you can be yourself with me. You don't have to hide anything from me. You can be real, you can be you, and even though at times we may not see eye to eye, I will love you regardless. Give me the best of you and I'll give you the best of me."



Tracklisting:



1. Queendom

2. Nuttah Buttah

3. Turn Up

4. Real One

5. Rude Bwoy

6. We Got A Good Thing ft. Junyer King

7. Lie To Me

8. All We Need Is Love ft. Dada Yutes

9. Cali Roots

10. Only Jah Knows

11. Truth Is Calling

12. Love Redemption





