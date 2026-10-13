Tommy Z's LIVE IN COLOMBIA Album Captures Teatro Santander

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Tommy Z, the Buffalo guitarist, is set to release a new album, Tommy Z Is Live in Colombia, on October 23rd via South Blossom Records. Believed to be the first live blues album recorded in Colombia by an American artist, the 14-track set captures a packed Teatro Santander during Tommy's third tour of the country as a cultural ambassador.

The album draws much of its character from the live audience. Listeners can be heard shouting 'Bucaramanga' back at the band during 'Dónde Está La Fiesta,' while 'The Blues Has Got to Come Home' and 'Tommy Guns,' co-written with Tom Hambridge and Richard Fleming, give the band room to stretch, react and take chances.

As a teenager, Tommy stayed home one night to practice instead of joining friends on a trip across the Canadian border. Their car crashed on the QEW, killing everyone inside, and he has carried that sense of gratitude with him ever since. The guitar eventually took him from Buffalo clubs to touring with Pinetop Perkins, sharing stages with Buddy Guy, working with Benny Turner, two Billboard Blues Albums Top 10 releases and induction into the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame.

Listen to Tommy Z Is Live in Colombia

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