Gibson to Present Interactive Experiences at CROSSROADS GUITAR FESTIVAL

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Gibson has partnered with Eric Clapton's Crossroads Guitar Festival for its return to Texas on September 26 and 27, 2026, at the Moody Center in Austin. The festival will feature Eric Clapton, Gary Clark Jr., Buddy Guy, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Trey Anastasio, Joe Bonamassa, and more. Tickets for Crossroads Guitar Festival are available now at crossroadsguitarfestival.com.

The two-day festival will unite generations of celebrated guitarists, including an all-star roster of Gibson signature artists featuring Joe Bonamassa, Gary Clark Jr., Billy Gibbons, Sierra Hull, Marcus King, and Keb' Mo', representing a wide range of musical styles and generations.

Beyond the performances onstage, Gibson will be on the ground throughout the weekend with an immersive festival booth offering fans hands-on access to guitars, exclusive product experiences, photo opportunities, and more. Throughout the weekend, festivalgoers can visit the Gibson festival booth, where more than 30 Gibson and Epiphone instruments and MESA/Boogie amplifiers will be on display and available to plug in and play. The festival booth will give fans the opportunity to experience the instruments firsthand and connect with Gibson at one of the world's premier celebrations of guitar music.

The Gibson booth will also offer a world-first preview of the forthcoming Epiphone Inspired by Gibson Custom Eric Clapton 1964 ES-335 TDC Reissue, scheduled for release in summer 2027. Inspired by Clapton's original 1964 Gibson ES-335, the new model celebrates one of the most recognizable and historically significant guitars associated with his career. Fans at the festival will be able to enter for the opportunity to win one of the Eric Clapton signature guitars when the model launches in 2027.

Festivalgoers can take their place atop the celebrated Gibson Guitar Throne, a striking installation constructed from 100 real electric guitar bodies and necks that has been exhibited at music events around the world. Attendees can have their photo taken on the throne for the opportunity to be featured across Gibson's social media channels.

The seventh Crossroads Guitar Festival will celebrate the 28th anniversary of Crossroads Centre Antigua, the treatment and education facility founded in 1998 to support individuals affected by alcohol and substance dependency, as well as their families. Through Gibson Gives, the philanthropic division of Gibson, the company continues its support of Crossroads Centre Antigua and its mission to provide treatment, education, and compassionate care. Gibson's partnership with the Crossroads Guitar Festival reflects the company's longstanding belief in the power of music to support healing, strengthen communities, and create meaningful, lasting change.

Guitar Center returns as the exclusive retail partner of the 2026 Crossroads Guitar Festival, continuing its longstanding support of the event and its mission to benefit Crossroads Centre Antigua. This year, Guitar Center will bring its festival presence to life through The Guitar Center Experience, an immersive destination inside the venue where fans can explore gear, connect with leading guitar brands, including Gibson, and participate in hands-on experiences throughout the weekend. Guitar Center will also offer on-site retail, giving attendees access to an exclusive, curated collection of products tied to the festival.

The Guitar Center Experience will feature a rare showcase of iconic instruments from the retailer's renowned Legends Collection, including the original 1964 Gibson ES-335 played by Eric Clapton during his time with Cream. The historic guitar serves as the inspiration for Clapton's forthcoming Epiphone signature model, which fans can preview at the Gibson festival booth.

Continuing its longstanding tradition of honoring artists who have made significant contributions to music, Guitar Center will also induct an artist into its famed RockWalk during the festival. The honoree will be announced at a later date.

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