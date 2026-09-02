Mathias Lattin Joins Christone "Kingfish" Ingram's Red Zero Records

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Red Zero Records, the new label founded by GRAMMY Award-winning musician Christone 'Kingfish' Ingram in partnership with Exceleration Music, has announced Mathias Lattin as the newest member of its growing roster. The award-winning 24-year-old blues guitarist makes his Red Zero debut with today's premiere of his new single, 'Cadillac Assembly Line,' produced with frequent collaborator Christopher Thornton (WE$TPHAL, Logic, Young Thug) and available now at all DSPs and streaming services.

'It's refreshing to be a part of something where I can be unapologetically me,' says Lattin. 'With Red Zero, I have the freedom to explore my music the way I hear it, take chances, and bring all of my influences into the mix. The blues will always be the foundation, but I'm excited to see how far I can push it.'

'I've known Mathias for a while and I've watched him really grow into his own thing. He can really play, but it's bigger than just the guitar,' says Ingram. 'He's got his own sound, he can write, he can produce, and most importantly he's not afraid to take the music somewhere different. That's what Ric and I are really excited about. He represents where the blues can go next.'

Lattin has already been hailed nationwide for his exceptional fusion of blues, jazz, funk, and soul fusion, and for his ability to rile a crowd, having shared the stage with some of the biggest names in blues, including Buddy Guy, Jimmie Vaughan, Christone 'Kingfish' Ingram, Eric Gales, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Samantha Fish, and Joe Bonamassa. He will celebrate his signing to Red Zero Records with a series of upcoming headline dates and festival performances beginning this weekend with a top-billed appearance in Fishers, Indiana at Fishers Blues Fest on Sunday, September 6. Additional dates will be announced. For complete details and ticket information, visit www.mathiaslattin.com.

Born and raised in Houston, TX, Mathias Lattin has already made a pretty remarkable mark on the blues world. The grandson of NBA Hall of Famer and two-time NCAA All-American David 'Big Daddy' Lattin, he emerged on the Houston blues scene at just 12 years of age with standout performances at guitarist John Del Toro Richardson's weekly jam. Tours with the Keeshea Pratt Band and Brazilian Bluesman Cris Crochemore followed before Lattin decided to step out into the spotlight as frontman of his own band. In 2023, at 20 years old, he won both 'Band Division' and 'Gibson Guitar Award' at the Blues Foundation's International Blues Challenge, making history as one of only three artists to receive both awards. Lattin's debut album, 2024's Up Next, was greeted by a 'Best Emerging Artist Album' nomination at the 45th annual Blues Music Awards along with critical applause from such publications as Blues Blast, which raved, 'stunning, no-nonsense… Lattin possesses a stinging, shred-free attack on the strings and a pleasant, mature tenor voice… Don't miss this one. It's that good.'

Mathias Lattin – Live 2026

SEPTEMBER

5 – Fishers, IN – Fishers Blues Festival †

10 – Las Vegas, NV – Big Blues Bender †

17 – Houston, TX – The Mucky Duck

19 – Denton, TX – Denton Blues Festival †

OCTOBER

16 – Natchez, MS – Natchez Balloon Festival †

† Festival appearance

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