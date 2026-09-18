FOGHAT Releases Video for 'It Hurts Me Too' from LIVE & LOUD ACROSS THE U.S.A.

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FOGHAT lead singer/guitarist Scott Holt takes center stage on the band's soul-stirring take on the Elmore James blues classic, 'It Hurts Me Too,' the second single released from the upcoming triple-vinyl LIVE & LOUD ACROSS THE U.S.A. It arrives ahead of the album's October 30 release on Foghat Records, distributed by Select-O-Hits, a division of Sun Records.

The video can be viewed on the band's official YouTube page and is available on all digital outlets. The album can be pre-ordered, which will be sold as two gold vinyl discs, along with a bonus third red vinyl disc (along with a double CD) that will include a reissue of the fan favorite Earl & the Agitators (aka FOGHAT) record, SHAKEN & STIRRED (produced/mixed/mastered by guitarist Bryan Bassett), which has never been available on vinyl until now.

Recorded live in 2024, 'It Hurts Me Too' finds FOGHAT returning to the deep blues foundation upon which the band was built from their days with Savoy Brown. Written by Hudson Whittaker, it was first recorded by Tampa Red in 1940 and later immortalized by the great Elmore James. The song has traveled through generations of blues musicians, and in FOGHAT's hands it becomes something immediate, raw, and deeply personal. Scott doesn't simply sing the blues, he reaches inside the song and makes every word, note and silence count.

'This is the kind of song Scott was born to sing,' says FOGHAT founding drummer Roger Earl. 'He doesn't just play the blues; he understands where it comes from and what it supposed to feel like. Every night we play this song he takes us somewhere different. I'm sitting behind him listening, and I still get chills.'

It's the follow-up to the album's first single, 'My Babe,' which was released August 14 on all digital outlets. The video can be viewed on the band's official YouTube page.

A limited quantity of numbered and autographed copies of LIVE & LOUD ACROSS THE U.S.A. can be pre-ordered now on TalkShop.Live. On August 13, Roger Earl, Scott Holt, and Jason Peverett (Lonesome Dave's son), and a few selected fans appeared on the site's Rock & Roll Channel with their good friend and host Steve Harkins for an in-depth discussion about this new release and the band's legendary career.

As Scott Holt tells it, he first learned of 'It Hurts Me Too' from Junior Wells during his long tenure as guitarist with blues legend Buddy Guy, who took him under his wing as a young musician. He spent over a decade touring and recording with Buddy and received an extraordinary musical education (and life education). He traveled around the world and played onstage with greats such as Eric Clapton, Carlos Santana, B.B. King, John Lee Hooker, Willie Dixon, David Bowie, Double Trouble, among many others. He also played on Buddy Guy's Grammy-winning album, SLIPPIN' IN, and went on to establish his own voice through seven solo records and decades of live performances.

'Buddy taught me that the blues has to be honest,' says Holt. 'You can learn the notes, but if you don't mean them, the audience knows. 'It Hurts Me Too' leaves you nowhere to hide. You have to step inside that story and tell the truth.'

Scott Holt's journey into FOGHAT was not an overnight replacement or an attempt to recreate the past. It began back in 2014, when Roger Earl, guitarist Bryan Bassett and the late Craig MacGregor first met Scott and invited him to their studio, Boogie Motel South, to help write a couple of songs for their upcoming album, UNDER THE INFLUENCE. The chemistry was immediate and they ended up writing about 17 songs! Within a couple of years, after an unexpected recording session with students at Dark Horse Institute in Franklin, TN these four musicians found themselves with enough new music for a full album. Over a couple of bottles of Foghat Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon later, Bryan Bassett deemed this new venture as Earl & the Agitators, and in 2018 they released a record called SHAKEN & STIRRED under this new name.

When longtime vocalist Charlie Huhn retired in 2022, Scott was the natural choice to step forward. He already knew the musicians, the music, and the spirit of the band because he had been part of the FOGHAT family for years.

His arrival as FOGHAT's lead singer along with his blues background also brought the band's musical story full circle. FOGHAT was born in 1971 when Roger Earl and 'Lonesome' Dave Peverett left Savoy Brown to follow their own path--taking the blues they loved and turning it into something louder, tougher, and unmistakably their own. More than five decades later, Scott's lifetime steeped in the blues has reconnected FOGHAT with those earliest roots while helping drive the band forward.

Foghat has never been a museum piece. It's a living, working band.

Founding drummer Roger Earl remains at its heart, and along with Scott is joined by longtime lead/slide guitarist Bryan Bassett, who has been not only a band member, but also the band's producer and engineer since 1999 (who had also played with 'Lonesome' Dave Peverett for many years prior to that), along with bassist/vocalist Rodney O'Quinn, who joined in 2015 after being hand-picked by longtime bassist Craig MacGregor who sadly passed in 2018.

'A band is more than a list of names from one moment in time,' says Earl. 'It's the music, the history, the people who have carried it forward and the connection we still have with the fans every night. Bryan, Scott, and Rodney are not pretending to be anyone else. They have each brought their own history, talent, and heart to Foghat, and this band is playing with as much passion as we EVER have.'

Same name, different musicians, same spirit. One continuing story. It's about the music! It's not a disconnected side story. It is part of the same musical journey: longtime friends discovering powerful chemistry, writing, and recording together and ultimately becoming the FOGHAT heard today.

Tracklist

Disc 1 and 2 (LIVE & LOUD ACROSS THE U.S.A., including the cities where the songs were recorded):

Side A:

1. My Babe (Ferndale, WA)

2. Drivin' On (Miami, OK)

3. Road Fever (Atlantic City, NJ)

4. She's a Little Bit of Everything (Atlantic City, NJ)

Side B:

1. Let Me Love You Baby (Atlantic City, NJ)

2. Black Days & Blue Nights (Indianapolis, IN)

3. Home in My Hand (Great Falls, MT)

4. Slipped, Tripped, Fell in Love (Miami, OK)

Side C:

1. It Hurts Me Too (Tracy, CA)

2. Hold to Hide In (Great Falls, MT)

3. Somebody's Been Sleeping in My Bed (Bethlehem, PA)

4. Third Time Lucky (Great Falls, MT)

Side D:

1. Sweet Home Chicago (Atlantic City, NJ)

2. I Just Want to Make Love to You (Miami, OK)

Disc 3 (SHAKEN & STIRRED -- Earl & The Agitators):

Side E:

1. Guess Things Happen That Wat

2. Where's the Rock n' Roll

3. Linda Lu

4. Upside of Lonely

5. Honey Do List

Side F:

1. Wild Horses (Live)

2. Love Isn't Kind

3. Hi-Heel Sneakers

4. Shaky Ground (Live)

LIVE & LOUD ACROSS THE U.S.A.

Roger Earl – Drums

Scott Holt – Lead Vocals/Guitar

Bryan Bassett – Slide/Lead Guitar

Rodney O'Quinn – Bass and Lead/Background Vocals

Eddie LeFebvre – Percussion/Background Vocals

SHAKEN & STIRRED -- Earl & The Agitators (aka Foghat):

Roger Earl – Drums

Scott Holt – Lead Vocals/Guitar

Bryan Bassett – Slide/Lead Guitar

Rodney O'Quinn – Bass and Lead/Background Vocals

Craig McGregor – Bass

Mark Petrocelli – Percussion (live tracks)

Tony Bullard – Guitar (live tracks)

Tour Dates

Fri 10/2 Murphys, CA Ironstone Amphitheatre

Sat 10/3 Madera, CA ApCal Rock N' Ranch

Sat 10/10 Dodge City, KS United Wireless Arena

Thu 10/15 Huntington, NY The Paramount

Fri 10/16 New Haven, CT Toad's Place

Thu 10/22 Mesa, AZ Mesa Amphitheatre

Fri 10/30 Hopewell, VA The Beacon Theatre

Sat 11/14 St Charles, IL Arcada Theatre

Fri 11/20 St Louis, MO The Pageant

Fri 1/15 Cedar Rapids, IA Cedar Crossing Casino

Sat 1/23 Bloomington, IL Bloomington Center For The Performing Arts

Fri 2/19 Toppenish, WA Legends Casino Hotel Event Center

Fri 3/19 Abilene, TX Outlaws And Legends Music Fest

Sat 4/3 Portsmouth, OH Vern Rife Performing Arts Center

Fri 4/30 Fort Yates, ND Prairie Knights Casino & Resort

Sat 5/22 Lancaster, PA American Music Theatre

Sat 10/23 Dixon, IL Historic Dixon Theatre

Photo Credit: Foghat):



Photo Credit: Foghat):

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