Tom The Mail Man Releases 'Sometimes Sorry Isn't Enough'

Today, genre-defying Atlanta-based artist Tom The Mail Man releases his new full length album, Sometimes Sorry Isn't Enough, via BMG: get the album below and listen to "Taking Over" HERE.

Sometimes Sorry Isn't Enough shows off the wide range of Tom The Mail Man's diverse influences - from the hip-hop single "Forever" to the recently-released track "Last Night," which is an interpolation of the Foo Fighters' smash hit "Everlong." This is also reflected in the praise from both fans and critics alike - Pigeons & Planes praised his "unwillingness to be put in a box," and Alternative Press highlighted him as an "Artist You Need To Hear In April 2021."

"I'm in the process of evolving as an artist, and this is another step forward," Tom the Mail Man shares about the new music, which confidently displays his versatility. "This album is not me feeling things out anymore. This is me finding my footing in all of this and taking over - no pun intended!"

The 23-year-old artist was also highlighted by Pigeons & Planes as one of their "21 Artists to Watch in 2021," who wrote, "His ability to mix caption-worthy verses and fast flows mark him as a skilled rapper, but his vocal delivery and talent for penning earworm melodies make him equally compelling as a singer." Earlier this year, he was also featured on the cover of Spotify's "Fresh Finds" playlist along with a custom portrait. As he approaches nearly 50 million streams across his catalog to date, 2021 is shaping up to be another big year for Tom The Mail Man.

