Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST Releases Daily Schedule

Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST, a collaboration between long-running New York music festival globalFEST and NPR Music's Tiny Desk concerts, set for January 11 - 14, 2021, has announced its full schedule of performances:

Monday, January 11, 8pm EST/5pm PST

Dedicated Men of Zion - NC, USA

Labess - Algeria | Montreal, Canada

Sofia Rei - NY, USA

DakhaBrakha - Ukraine

Minyo Crusaders - JapanHit La Rosa - PeruNatu Camara - Guinea | NY, USAEmel - Tunisia

Vox Sambou - Haiti | Montreal, CanadaAditya Prakash Ensemble - CA, USA | IndiaRachele Andrioli - Southern ItalyMartha Redbone - NY, USA

Edwin Perez - NY, USAElisapie - Nunavik | Montreal, CanadaNora Brown - NY, USARokia Traoré - Mali

Tiny Desk meets globalFEST will present exclusive, intimate video performances by 16 artists filmed in homes and unique studio spaces from around the world via NPR Music's digital platform. Featuring 12 new artists, as well as 4 globalFEST alums, the four-night series will be hosted by African superstar Angélique Kidjo, who performed at the inaugural edition of globalFEST in 2004. Watch the premiere January 11 at 8pm EST on NPR Music's YouTube page

globalFEST's joyous gatherings have seen international artists gain footholds with U.S. audiences and enhance their ability to tour professionally around the world. Notable artists that first gained notoriety performing at the festival include Carolina Chocolate Drops, Antibalas, Mariza, Red Baraat and others. The festival has also paved the way for several other festivals all of which coalesced around the theme of blending audiences of performing arts industry decision makers and fans in the same venues coinciding with the annual APAP and ISPA conferences, such as Winter Jazzfest, Under the Radar and Prototype, to name a few. These events have now coalesced under an umbrella initiative known as JanArtsNYC, presented in partnership with the New York City Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment.



The 2021 lineup was curated by globalFEST co-directors Bill Bragin, Isabel Soffer, Shanta Thake, along with this year's guest curator, Viviana Benitez.