Tinkercast Announces Launch of Kids Podcast 'Camp WeWow' on June 14

Leading children's media company Tinkercast, in partnership with Sony Music Entertainment, today announced the launch of "Camp WeWow," an interactive daily podcast series that immerses curious kids and their grown-ups in activities, projects and the wonders of their world based on favorite episodes of "Wow in the World". The series, hosted by popular children's podcasters Mindy Thomas and Guy Raz, will drop new episodes every weekday from June 14 through the end of July. Each week will explore a new topic to delight and fascinate, including Shark Week, Music Week, and Magic Week. "Camp WeWow" will kick off on Monday, June 14 and families can subscribe and listen now to "Wow in the World" for an audio preview of what's to come this summer.

Thomas and Raz (and their pigeon, Reggie) will lead campers through playful learning experiences inspired by some of "Wow in the World's" most popular episodes. Through "Camp WeWow," kids will be challenged to engage in their world both inside and out through scavenger hunts, simple experiments, brain games, and arts and crafts that will get them thinking, tinkering, inventing and exploring like real scientists. Although the camp will be virtual, Tinkercast's signature audio animation sound design will have campers immersed and their imaginations ignited.

"Camp WeWow" starts each week with a favorite episode of "Wow in the World" on Monday. The rest of the week, campers will explore the episode's theme through hands on experiments, crafts, recipes, scavenger hunts and STEAM projects. Every Friday sees a "Campfire" episode regroup, where kids call in and share their feedback on how the week's activities went for them. Everyone is invited to listen along for a safe, interactive alternative to in-person summer camp this year.

"Embedding real, peer reviewed science into an imaginary world of absurdity is one of my favorite things about making Wow in the World. And with Camp WeWow, we get to invite kids to our summer of STEAM themed silliness and imagination!'" Mindy Thomas said. "And with weekly call-in prompts, they get to be part of the fun in a meaningful way. I can't wait to hear what our Wowzers bring to this camp!"

Guy Raz said, "What I love about our show is the opportunity we have to inspire and delight our kid and grown-up listeners with ideas. We wanted to create a magical, immersive world of joy and fun - a world so many children have been deprived of over the past year due to the pandemic. Even though the end is now in sight, we are all so excited to have a chance to add just a little bit more wonder and awe into summer vacation for our kid listeners."