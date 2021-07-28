Timmy Brown Releases Acoustic Version of Debut Single 'Lil' Bit'

Timmy Brown does it again with an acoustic spin on his 2016 debut single "Lil Bit." After a successful debut full-length album release earlier this year, Timmy is not slowing down and is still bringing new music to his strong fanbase. Listen to the song here!



This acoustic version slows down the originally upbeat song and gives it a more sentimental tone. With this new spin on his original, Timmy Brown proves that he still has more to offer with every release. The clever lyrics put a modern twist on a traditional country song. Timmy seems grateful for the small things in life and this acoustic version is the perfect sound for a slow summer night.



"I thought it would be fun to bring back my first ever released song 'Lil' Bit' as an acoustic version, after releasing my first full-length album Good Life. It's always been one of my favorites and most requested original songs at my shows. It was great revisiting the song in the studio after working hard on my sound over the last couple of years!" says Timmy.



The reviews came in strong for the rising singer/songwriter's album Good Life. Renowned music critic Robert K. Oermann says "I think he has the goods." American Songwriter said the album "paints a truly authentic portrait of an emerging artist."